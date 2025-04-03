Avoid the pollen panic this spring with how-to tips to avoid allergy symptoms

Most people think they must simply deal with allergy symptoms, but UAB doctors have recommendations that can help prevent or lessen the difficulties presented by spring pollen. It’s important to know that allergies do not commonly present with a fever or flu-like symptoms. (Getty Images)

While spring may bring positive emotions with thoughts of spring break and prom, there is one antagonist to this time of year that many will have to face: pollen. One of the biggest enemies to those who enjoy the warmer weather that spring brings, pollen is a common allergen that affects many.

Here, UAB experts present the facts about pollen’s impact on the body while offering practical ways to avoid and diminish symptoms.

Ear, nose and throat

Dr. Do-Yeon Cho, director of the UAB Smell and Taste Clinic and professor in the Department of Otolaryngology, says pollen is the biggest culprit behind springtime allergies.

“Patients often present with nasal congestion along with an itchy and running nose,” Cho said. “What you are specifically allergic to typically determines how long allergy symptoms last.”

Springtime brings a lot of tree pollen. However, for those with multiple allergies — tree, grass and weed — symptoms present more intensely and for longer periods of time.

“If your symptoms last longer than one to two seasons, there is a possibility that you may have more allergies than just the common pollen.”

Over-the-counter (OTC) medicines such as antihistamines without decongestant are typically a great first method to combat allergy-based symptoms. Topical steroid or antihistamine nasal sprays are also a good choice. Cho said OTC nasal rinses are also an effective method to wash out the pollens that may have entered through the respiratory passages.

Allergy symptoms typically display in seasonal variance, meaning these symptoms are typically associated with periods of time or environments. Cho said it is important to know the difference between symptoms that are rooted in allergens and symptoms that reflect other illnesses.

“It is important to understand that allergies do not commonly present with a fever or flu-like symptoms,” Cho said. “If you or your child is experiencing a fever or the chills, that is a good indicator that you or your child is dealing with a cold, flu or other virus.”

Humidifiers, steam and hot showers serve as symptomatic reliefs. Showers remove any pollens and allergens on the body, while the heat and steam work to provide moisture to the nasal cavities and loosen and drain mucus.

“Wash your bed sheeting frequently and with higher temperatures,” Cho said. “Keeping a clean environment inside the home can limit the unnecessary exposure to pollen and allergens.”

Eyes

Watery eyes are synonymous with springtime. Pollen triggers inflammation within the conjunctiva, or what is commonly known as the white portion of the eyes.

In addition to leaking eyes, pollen often results in itchiness and redness. This is due to the histamines that are released in response to the pollen. Histamines are chemicals that are released within the body when it is exposed to allergens.

“Eyes can also become very sensitive to light,” said UAB assistant professor and optometrist Dr. Marissa Locy. “Other common symptoms may be burning or blurred vision.”

Locy suggests limiting time outdoors during peak pollen season. Avoid touching the eyes and wash your hands frequently. It is beneficial to wash the face after exposure to allergens.

While there are practical steps one can take to limit pollen and allergen symptoms, Locy said there are many OTC and prescription eye drops and oral medications that patients may try, which often include antihistamines or mast cell stabilizers.

“Over-the-counter artificial tears and cool compresses may provide enough relief for some,” Locy said. “Others may need to try over-the-counter anti-allergy eye drops or even oral anti-allergy medications.”

Locy said it is important to contact one’s eye care provider before starting any allergy treatments.

“Patients already diagnosed with dry eye syndrome should be aware that many treatments for allergies will cause increased dryness.”

For parents with young children, it may be difficult to discern allergy-related eye irritation from something more serious, like an infection. Locy said it is important to know that eye infections may have mucous or purulent discharge. Often there is greater light sensitivity, pain and tendency for blurred vision associated with these infections.

Lungs

For many, pollen can largely affect the quality of one’s breathing. Particularly in individuals with preexisting respiratory conditions, such as asthma or allergic rhinitis, pollen exposure can trigger upper and lower respiratory symptoms and lead to airway inflammation.

Dr. Elizabeth George, an asthma/allergy specialist and assistant professor in the UAB Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care, said the interaction between pollen and air pollution can further worsen these symptoms, highlighting the importance of monitoring both pollen and pollution levels during the pollen season.

“Pollen exposure can lead to increased airway inflammation and bronchial hyper-responsiveness,” George said. “This allergic airway inflammation can result in symptoms such as rhinitis, eye irritation, dry cough and shortness of breath, and can even reduce lung function.”

George suggests allergen mitigation strategies such as keeping windows closed, changing clothes after being outdoors and avoiding the outdoors completely during high-pollen periods can reduce the impact of allergies on breathing.

“Patients should ensure optimal asthma control with strict adherence to their inhaler regimen as prescribed by their primary care physician or asthma specialist,” George said. “For patients with severe pollen allergies, allergen immunotherapy may be considered, which has been shown to reduce symptoms and medication use in patients with allergic rhinitis and asthma.”

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB News website.