Can’t Miss Alabama: Mudbugs & Margaritas, Spring Swing, Mutt Strut

Mudbugs & Margaritas Festival

Grab a chair and a blanket for the Mudbugs & Margaritas Festival Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Foley. Guests can look forward to boiled crawfish, food trucks, live bands and performances, contests, a petting zoo, artists and crafters, margaritas, domestic craft beer and mixed drinks. Tickets are $5 and children ages 12 and younger are admitted free.

Have fun at the Mudbugs & Margaritas Festival April 5 in Foley. (Lisa Yeater) Have fun at the Mudbugs & Margaritas Festival April 5 in Foley. (Lisa Yeater)

Druid City Arts Festival

Enjoy an educating, engaging and inspiring environment for youth and adults featuring the arts and humanities in the Tuscaloosa community. The two-day celebration on April 4-5 will highlight art, music and food. Enjoy the festivities on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Follow these links for the complete list of artists, performances, food vendors and kid zone activities. The Druid City Arts Festival is at 618 Almon Ave.

Spring Swing Golf Outing

Join Birmingham’s Lakeshore Foundation for a day on the greens in support of Lakeshore’s mission to provide opportunities for people with a physical disability to live healthy, active lives. The annual golf outing is scheduled for Monday, April 7, on the Greystone Golf and Country Club Founders Course. The outing is designed in a scramble format, with a shotgun start at 11 a.m. and an awards banquet to follow. For more details and information, email edwardr@lakeshore.org or call 205-313-7444.

Mobile Symphony Orchestra

The Mobile Symphony Orchestra will perform music from some of the greatest movies of all time in The Best of the Best Saturday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 6, at 2:30 p.m. at Mobile’s historic Saenger Theatre. Movies include “Out of Africa,” “Doctor Zhivago,” “Cinema Paradiso,” “The Mission,” “Jurassic Park,” “Vertigo,” “Psycho,” “Star Trek” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

Mutt Strut: Dog-friendly 5k and fun run

Whether you are a runner or walker, the Mutt Strut has furry fun for everyone. The dog-friendly 5k and 1-mile fun run will be a pawsome morning filled with upbeat tunes, vibrant ’80s-’90s outfits and wagging tails. Lace up your sneakers, leash up your furry friends and strut your stuff for Hand in Paw Saturday, April 5, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Get ready to break out your neon spandex and join Mutt Strut for a dog-friendly 5k and 1-mile fun run April 5 at Homewood Central Park. (Lindsey Ann Photography / Hand in Paw) Get ready to break out your neon spandex and join Mutt Strut for a dog-friendly 5k and 1-mile fun run April 5 at Homewood Central Park. (Lindsey Ann Photography / Hand in Paw) Get ready to break out your neon spandex and join Mutt Strut for a dog-friendly 5k and 1-mile fun run April 5 at Homewood Central Park. (Lindsey Ann Photography / Hand in Paw)

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Logan Martin (Coosa River) is underway through Saturday, April 5. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For additional details about the cleanup, contact Bud Kitchin at 256-239-0242. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 134,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,450 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Serve It Up with Love tennis tournament

Serve It Up with Love tennis tournament is the largest United States Tennis Association (USTA) sanctioned charity tennis tournament in Alabama. The tournament won the USTA Alabama Charity Event of the Year Award in 2012 and 2021. Men’s, women’s and junior tournaments will be featured April 6 and 8. The proceeds will benefit the Mobile Child Advocacy Center. The tournament will take place at the Mobile Tennis Center. Register online at serveitupwithlove.com.