Good Eating in Alabama: Meat Boss

Chef Leah Chinnis Lott has taken over the smokers and is continuing the legacy of her late father, Benny Chinnis, at Meat Boss in Mobile. (Chad Allen / Alabama News Center)

When Benny Chinnis was 45, he took a leap of faith, fired up his smoker and opened a lunch counter to serve up the kind of barbecue that he liked.

His friends and family called him Meat Boss, and that’s what his eatery came to be known as.

Meat Boss in the Cottage Hills area of Mobile quickly became what many people were declaring the best barbecue they ever had.

When Chinnis was lost to cancer in 2022, Meat Boss continued on with his wife, Dara Chinnis, and daughter, Chef Leah Chinnis Lott, carrying on the legacy.

You may have seen Meat Boss featured last year on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” with Guy Fieri on the Food Network.

Try the pulled brisket and don’t miss out on the great sides.