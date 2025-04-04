James Spann: Warm, mostly dry Saturday for Alabama; showers, storms return Sunday

ANOTHER VERY WARM SPRING DAY: Temperatures are in the 80s across Alabama this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. We note a few isolated showers on radar over the western half of the state, but the main risk of storms will remain to the west tonight as a strong upper ridge remains in place across Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

The ridge will break down over the weekend, and this will allow rain and storms to move into the state after midnight Saturday into the day Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Alabama in a severe weather risk.

Models suggest the band of showers and storms will arrive around midnight over the northwest corner of the state with only a slow southward movement. The storms will reach the Birmingham metro area by late morning, then shift into south Alabama during the afternoon and evening. The main concern will come from hail and strong, gusty winds. But with the slower progression across the state, the air could become unstable by Sunday afternoon over the western and southern counties, where a tornado or two will be possible. Rain amounts Sunday will be 1-2 inches for much of Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be much cooler. Expect a clearing sky Monday; temperatures won’t get out of the 50s over the northern third of the state. Morning lows will be in the 30s over most of north Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with potential for frost; some of the colder spots could see a late-season freeze. Most of the week will be dry, although a disturbance could bring a few light showers to the northern counties Thursday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1977: A violent F5 tornado tore through northern Birmingham. It began around 3 p.m., 4 miles northwest of downtown near U.S. 78, and then traveled northeast for 15 miles at 60 mph, crossing Interstate 65. At its widest point, the tornado was three-quarters of a mile wide. More than 150 homes were damaged, with almost 50 destroyed; the Smithfield neighborhood was especially hard hit. Twenty-two people were killed, with more than 130 injured. There were six other tornadoes on this day, including five F2s and an F3 across north and central Alabama.

The same thunderstorm complex was responsible for the crash of Southern Airways Flight 242 in Georgia, a flight from Huntsville to Atlanta. The passenger jet went down after suffering hail damage and losing thrust on both engines. Sixty-three people on the aircraft (including the flight crew) and nine people on the ground died; 20 passengers survived, as well as two flight attendants. One of the initial survivors succumbed to his injuries several weeks later.

