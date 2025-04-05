Recipe: Creamy Tuscan Baked Spinach & Chicken
I’m all about quick and easy recipes. Between taking my kids to basketball practice, swimming lessons and the never-ending trips to the grocery store, I have only a few minutes to prepare something that’s delicious and family approved. This Creamy Tuscan Baked Spinach & Chicken dish fits that description perfectly.
It’s packed with a ton of Italian-inspired flavors including fresh garlic, Parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach. This dish contains only 6 grams of carbs per serving and can be paired with a serving of pasta. If you want to keep it low-carb, try pairing it with a serving of mashed cauliflower or a simple side salad.
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast or 2 chicken breasts, sliced in half horizontally
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ¾ cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed and dried
- 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1½ tablespoons Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon dried parsley
- ½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained and thinly sliced
- 1¼ cups shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
- In a medium bowl, mix together the cream cheese, spinach, garlic, black pepper, Italian seasoning and parsley.
- Place chicken in the bottom of a baking dish. Drizzle the chicken with olive oil and season with salt, pepper and ½ tablespoon of Italian seasoning.
- Spread the creamy spinach mixture on top of the chicken and top with sun-dried tomatoes. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese on top and cover with foil.
- Bake for about 20 minutes covered and 15 minutes uncovered, or until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is nice and golden.
- Serve immediately with your choice of sides and enjoy.
Recipe notes
Nutrition information: calories 448, carbohydrates 6 grams, fat 33 grams, protein 16 grams, saturated fat 16 grams, cholesterol 73 milligrams, sodium 455 milligrams.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.