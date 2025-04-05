Recipe: Creamy Tuscan Baked Spinach & Chicken

Creamy Tuscan Baked Spinach & Chicken is easy to prepare and contains only 6 grams of carbs per serving — perfect for those following a low-carb diet. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

I’m all about quick and easy recipes. Between taking my kids to basketball practice, swimming lessons and the never-ending trips to the grocery store, I have only a few minutes to prepare something that’s delicious and family approved. This Creamy Tuscan Baked Spinach & Chicken dish fits that description perfectly.

It’s packed with a ton of Italian-inspired flavors including fresh garlic, Parmesan, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach. This dish contains only 6 grams of carbs per serving and can be paired with a serving of pasta. If you want to keep it low-carb, try pairing it with a serving of mashed cauliflower or a simple side salad.

Creamy Tuscan Baked Spinach & Chicken

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast or 2 chicken breasts, sliced in half horizontally

3 tablespoons olive oil

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

¾ cup frozen chopped spinach, thawed and dried

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1½ tablespoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon dried parsley

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained and thinly sliced

1¼ cups shredded low-fat mozzarella cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

In a medium bowl, mix together the cream cheese, spinach, garlic, black pepper, Italian seasoning and parsley.

Place chicken in the bottom of a baking dish. Drizzle the chicken with olive oil and season with salt, pepper and ½ tablespoon of Italian seasoning.

Spread the creamy spinach mixture on top of the chicken and top with sun-dried tomatoes. Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese on top and cover with foil.

Bake for about 20 minutes covered and 15 minutes uncovered, or until the chicken is cooked through and the cheese is nice and golden.

Serve immediately with your choice of sides and enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information: calories 448, carbohydrates 6 grams, fat 33 grams, protein 16 grams, saturated fat 16 grams, cholesterol 73 milligrams, sodium 455 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.