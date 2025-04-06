4 University of Alabama students named Goldwater Scholars, leading SEC

The University of Alabama's 2025-26 Goldwater Scholars are, clockwise from top left, Gabrielle Kowkabany, Ian Brunetz, Emily Gokie and Blake Yuenger. (contributed)

The Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation selected four University of Alabama students as Goldwater Scholars for 2025-26.

The University of Alabama led all Southeastern Conference universities with the most students selected for awards and was the only SEC university to have all four of its nominees selected this year. The latest selections bring UA’s number of Goldwater Scholars to 69.

The four students are Ian Brunetz of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Emily Gokie of Seward, Nebraska; Gabrielle Kowkabany of Jacksonville, Florida; and Blake Yuenger of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Ian Brunetz is a University Honors Program student in the Honors College with a double major in biology and English and a minor in history. He is working with Dr. Carla Atkinson to understand the impact of human land use on the stable isotope composition of mussel shells and soft tissue.

Brunetz plans to pursue a doctorate in ecotoxicology in freshwater ecosystems and the invertebrate communities that call them home. He also plans to teach at the university level.

When Brunetz isn’t conducting research, he helps manage the student organization Run UA as treasurer, directs discussions with the Philosophy Club as an officer, and works as a production assistant on the television show “Discovering Alabama.”

Emily Gokie is a University Honors Program student in the Honors College with a dual major in mechanical engineering and physics. She is working under Dr. Thejesh Bandi in the department of physics to improve the performance of portable atomic clocks through enhanced thermal control.

Gokie plans to pursue a doctorate in engineering within the positioning, navigation and timing field, and is particularly interested in its application to spacecraft navigation. She is a Pathways engineering intern at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and hopes to convert to a full-time position there after completion of her studies.

Outside the lab, she is an ambassador for the Engineering Career Development Center, learning assistant within the department of physics, member of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society, and member of the UA Women’s Rugby Club.

Gabrielle Kowkabany is a Randall Research Scholar in the Honors College studying chemical and biological engineering. She is working with Dr. Yuping Bao to investigate the use of natural products to treat cancers and neurodegenerative diseases.

Kowkabany plans to pursue a doctorate in clinical and translational science, focusing on developing new cancer therapeutics. She plans to be a principal investigator at a top research hospital conducting clinical trials.

Outside the classroom, Kowkabany is an Honors College ambassador and head case manager of the UA club Dare to Diagnose. She is also a member of the American Chemical Society and American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

Blake Yuenger is a Randall Research Scholar in the Honors College majoring in chemistry. He is also part of the Accelerated Master’s Program for chemistry. Yuenger is working under Dr. Kevin Shaughnessy on enabling palladium precatalyst activation for C-N cross-coupling catalysis.

Yuenger plans to pursue a doctorate in chemistry and conduct research in organometallic chemistry while teaching at the university level.

Outside of research, Yuenger is an editor for JOSHUA, the UA undergraduate research journal, and plays jazz guitar in the Tuscaloosa Big Band.

The UA Office of External Scholarships and Fellowships assists students in the pursuit of national and international awards including the Goldwater, Rhodes, Marshall and Truman scholarships, among others. Students interested in applying for awards that require an institutional endorsement can learn more on the External Scholarships and Fellowships website.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.