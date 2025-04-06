Rebuilding Havens’ Bridge at Alabama’s Maxwell Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stanley Nwokebuihe, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical technician, clears debris from the work area during demolition of Havens’ Bridge at Maxwell Air Force Base. The bridge is being repaired to prevent further degradation and to prevent risk of injury. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)

Havens’ Bridge at Maxwell Air Force Base is being renovated by 908th Civil Engineer Squadron members to ensure the safety and integrity of the walk space. The renovation consisted of removing and replacing select floorboards and all railing, rewiring all electrical components and installing new non-slip tread. The bridge is named in honor of former Air University commander Lt. Gen. Ralph E. Havens and his wife. They enjoyed taking the path to enjoy nature together. The renovation began March 3 and is expected to be completed in May.