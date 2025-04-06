Rebuilding Havens’ Bridge at Alabama’s Maxwell Air Force Base

Havens’ Bridge at Maxwell Air Force Base is being renovated by 908th Civil Engineer Squadron members to ensure the safety and integrity of the walk space. The renovation consisted of removing and replacing select floorboards and all railing, rewiring all electrical components and installing new non-slip tread. The bridge is named in honor of former Air University commander Lt. Gen. Ralph E. Havens and his wife. They enjoyed taking the path to enjoy nature together. The renovation began March 3 and is expected to be completed in May.
U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Debra McGrew, a structural engineer with 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, transports lumber onto Havens’ Bridge on Maxwell Air Force Base. The lumber was used for the handrail of the bridge. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Braxton Barker, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, sits atop Havens’ Bridge as he drills in the leg of a handrail post. The bridge is being renovated to ensure the safety and integrity of the walk space. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darshan Bhatt, an electrical technician with the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, tightens the bolt on a power box. The box prevents unwanted moisture or debris from contacting the electrical components of Havens’ Bridge on Maxwell Airforce Base. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathon Conner, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron structural engineer, wipes sweat from his forehead while working on Havens’ Bridge at Maxwell Air Force base. The bridge is being renovated to ensure the safety and integrity of the walk space. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Braxton Barker, structures technician with the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, drills a support leg onto the post of a handrail at Havens’ Bridge on Maxwell Air Force Base. These legs provide structure and stability to the bridge. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
908th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical technicians Tech. Sgt. Layton Knight, right, and Tech. Sgt. Joshua Powell, middle, supervise as Staff Sgt. Darshan Bhatt, left, inspects a power box at Havens’ Bridge on Maxwell Air Force Base. The electricians are tying wires together for the circuit to install new light boxes to the bridge. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
A placard is affixed onto a rock at the start of Havens’ Bridge, on Maxwell Air Force Base. The bridge is being renovated by 908th Civil Engineer Squadron members to ensure the safety and integrity of the walk space. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darshan Bhatt, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical technician, secures a power box with a screwdriver on a light post near Havens’ Bridge on Maxwell Air Force Base. Bhatt used this light box to help find the source of connectivity to the lights on the bridge. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Debra McGrew, right, Airman 1st Class Dasani Pettiford, middle, and Staff Sgt. Braxton Barker, left, structural engineers with the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, cut wooden boards for Havens’ Bridge on Maxwell Air Force Base. The planks were then used to replace many parts of the bridge, such as the floor beams, the handrail posts and the handrails. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathon Conner, a structural engineer with the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, drills into Havens’ Bridge on Maxwell Air Force Base. Removing the top layer of wood allowed the airmen to see the condition of the planks underneath. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darshan Bhatt, 908th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical technician, feeds wire through a power box on Maxwell Air Force Base. The wires led to a power box that connected to a nearby light post. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathon Conner, structural engineer with the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, squats to examine the underside of Havens’ Bridge at Maxwell Air Force base. The assessment was done to see the condition of the wooden planks and to mark them for removal. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathon Conner, structural engineer with the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, drills into a wooden plank on Havens’ Bridge at Maxwell Air Force Base. Select planks from the bridge were removed and replaced with new wood to strengthen the integrity of the bridge. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Braxton Barker, a structural engineer with the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, wipes sweat from his forehead as he sits atop Havens’ Bridge and drills in the leg of a handrail post at Maxwell Air Force Base. The bridge is being renovated to ensure the safety and integrity of the walk space. (Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks / U.S. Air Force)