A guide to 8 of Alabama’s most beloved independent bookstores

The hectic workday is winding down and the last task on your list has been checked off. There’s a beautiful sunset out of your window, and you’ve just sat down in your favorite chair with a beverage and a brand-new book — the one you’ve been dying to read. It’s a familiar feeling — a hard-earned moment of peace and rest. The only thing that could make that feeling even better? Knowing that you supported a local business by purchasing your book at your favorite independent bookstore.

No matter where you live in Alabama, there’s bound to be an independent bookstore nearby. Shopping at an indie bookstore supports your local economy, fosters community and provides personalized service and curated book recommendations. Shop our list of Alabama’s independent bookstores — you may just find your new favorite.

NORTH ALABAMA

The Snail on the Wall

Huntsville

In Virginia Woolf’s 1917 story “The Mark on the Wall,” a woman sees a mysterious spot and lets her imagination run wild with possibilities of what it could be while simultaneously pondering life’s biggest questions. Such is how this Huntsville bookstore earned its name, and why the owners pride themselves on selecting books that inspire, educate and entertain. The Snail on the Wall, in the Five Points area of the Rocket City, prides itself on offering local book delivery and shipping nationwide. They also offer events such as book launches, storytimes and yearly reading challenges.

Shades of Pemberley

Albertville

Shades of Pemberley Bookstore believes, above all, in the magic of books. Since 2017, this gem has been Albertville’s trusted source for book lovers, with fantastic customer service and a vast selection of both new and used books. The family-owned independent bookstore fills its shelves with a diverse range of genres, from romance and thrillers to health and wellness and biography. It also offers a trade-in program for gently used books to earn store credit, ensuring your next read is well within reach.

CENTRAL ALABAMA

Thank You Books

Birmingham

Thank You Books opened its doors to Birmingham readers in December 2019 and describes itself as “woman-owned, community-minded and gratitude-driven.” The shop provides an impressive selection of reads in a variety of genres, from poetry and classic literature to theology and fantasy. It regularly hosts author events and children’s storytimes alongside monthly book clubs. Also worth mentioning is the locally printed merch, such as the cozy Thank You for Reading sweatshirt.

Bookmarked Paperie

Trussville

Bookmarked Paperie owners Beth Seeley and Dana Weimer believe that books are truly a foundation for a better life. The mother-daughter duo curated a thoughtful space that offers the newest bestsellers alongside an assortment of stationery, paper goods, puzzles and other gifts. They pride themselves on fostering community through a host of events, including book clubs, wine-and-book pairings and art classes.

Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers

Auburn

Less than a block from the Auburn University campus, Auburn Oil Co. features a specially curated selection of books, cards and gifts. You can also grab a latte at its literary-themed café, featuring signature drinks named after Alabama authors like Rick Bragg and Zelda Fitzgerald. The store offers a variety of book clubs for every type of reader, from sci-fi and fantasy to the women-centered Femininomenon group. You’ll also find plenty of handwritten review cards along the shelves, where you can browse and connect with staff recommendations.

Ernest & Hadley Booksellers

Tuscaloosa

Named after literary giant Ernest Hemingway and his first wife, Hadley Richardson, Ernest & Hadley Booksellers offers new, used and rare books in downtown Tuscaloosa. The owners actively seek the input of community members who share their love of reading in order to curate the best selection of regional, national and international reads. They regularly host author signings and poetry readings, but additionally host the popular Silent Book Club, a bring-your-own-book event that allows avid readers to meet like-minded individuals in the community.

SOUTH ALABAMA

Downtown Books

Dothan

Downtown Books brought a locally owned bookstore to Dothan, and since opening its doors in 2021 has established itself as a valuable piece of the community. The store warmly welcomes conversations and book talks around a variety of reads, from memoirs to the latest best-selling fiction. Additionally, it offers an annual membership with benefits such as priority event notifications and a discount on all purchases. The friendly space provides a selection of curated books from local, regional and international sources.

Page and Palette

Fairhope

Open since 1968, Page and Palette is a fixture of charming downtown Fairhope. The family-owned bookstore carries a wide selection of reads, from up-and-coming names to classic favorites, and staff members are always happy to offer their personal recommendations. “We’re a story with a whole cast of characters,” Page and Palette states. “Millions are in the books we sell, but look more closely. You’ll find them in our aisles, behind the register and camped out in the café. You see, there’s no need to create some mystique when you’ve been around this long. It’s here.”

