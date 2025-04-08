Airmen complete Crusader Challenge at Alabama’s Maxwell Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephanie Bandolin, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Integrated Logistics System Supply requirements manager, sits in the cockpit of a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter before departing on day five of the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base. In addition to combat and survival exercise, crusaders received training focusing on halo operations and insertion, and programing radios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)