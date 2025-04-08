Airmen complete Crusader Challenge at Alabama’s Maxwell Air Force Base

Airmen assigned to Maxwell Air Force Base recently participated in the Crusader Challenge, a five-day readiness exercise to build cohesiveness and teamwork and hone combat skills through various events and tasks. Learn more in this video and photo gallery from Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa and Senior Airman Tanner Doerr from Air University Public Affairs.
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Stephanie Bandolin, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Integrated Logistics System Supply requirements manager, sits in the cockpit of a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter before departing on day five of the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base. In addition to combat and survival exercise, crusaders received training focusing on halo operations and insertion, and programing radios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
Airman 1st Class Jessie Replogle, 42nd Air Base Wing Command Post operation specialist, aims her weapon during a Crusader Challenge exercise at the Vigilant Warrior training facility near Titus, Alabama. The Crusader Challenge originated from part of a readiness reset for the 42nd ABW in 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42nd Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, 42nd ABW command chief, participate in the ruck march during the first day of the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thomas, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center aircraft maintenance manager, participates in the Crusader Challenge at the Vigilant Warrior training facility near Titus, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Laken Watson, left, 217th Training Squadron instructor, Master Sgt. Latrice Rybarczyk, right, 42nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Airman 1st Class Jessie Replogle, middle, 42nd Air Base Wing Command Post operation specialist, make a radio call out at Vigilant Warrior training facility near Titus, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
Airman 1st Class Jessie Replogle, 42nd Air Base Wing Command Post operation specialist, makes a radio call during the final day of the Crusader Challenge at the Vigilant Warrior training facility near Titus, Alabama. Participants were challenged to demonstrate combat readiness in different areas, including radio communications, tactical combat casualty care and other essential skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Laken Watson, left, 217th Training Squadron instructor, and Staff Sgt. Stephanie Bandolin, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Integrated Logistics System Supply requirements manager, dress a simulated wound during a carry on the final day of the Crusader Challenge at the Vigilant Warrior training facility near Titus, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
U.S. Air Force Capt. Laken Watson, left, 217th Training Squadron instructor, Master Sgt. Latrice Rybarczyk, right, 42nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, and Airman 1st Class Jessie Replogle, middle, 42nd Air Base Wing Command Post operation specialist, make a radio call out at the Vigilant Warrior training facility near Titus, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Vaden, right, 42nd Air Base Wing command chief, speaks with Master Sgt. Eric Godinez, 42nd Security Forces Squadron chief weapons and tactics, before Airmen taking on the Crusader Challenge depart on U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
U.S. Army Sgt. Mitchell Dees, 1-131st Aviation Regiment aircraft mechanic, explains egress training procedures to Airmen on a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. During the final day of the challenge, participants used their training to complete a simulated helicopter evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Latrice Rybarczyk, 42nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron senior enlisted leader, observes for adversaries during the Crusader’s Challenge nine-line exercise at Vigilant Warrior training facility near Titus, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
U.S. Air Force Airmen lay in formation after exiting U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on the final day of the Crusader Challenge at Vigilant Warrior training facility near Titus, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, middle, 42nd Air Base Wing commander and Master Sgt. Eric Godinez, left, 42nd Security Forces Squadron chief weapons and tactics, meet up with Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Stout Jr, right, 1-131st Aviation Regiment instructor pilot, before the U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter departs during the final day of the Crusader Challenge at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alejandro Cebollero, Holm Center A1 flight chief and Crusader Challenge participant, scouts for enemies during an exercise at Vigilant Warrior training facility near Titus, Alabama. Training included an obstacle course, tactical combat casualty care, small unit tactics, combat arms and radio programing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Elizabeth Figueroa)