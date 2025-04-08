Gov. Ivey awards grants for energy upgrades at local government, nonprofit facilities throughout Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded 16 grants totaling close to $700,000 to make upgrades to lighting, heating and air conditioning, and wastewater treatment systems at facilities operated by local governments, utilities and nonprofit organizations across the state.
The purpose of these State Energy Program grants is to reduce energy waste and lower utility costs by replacing outdated systems with equipment that is more energy efficient.
“These grants provide a practical and long-term solution to high energy costs for public and nonprofit agencies that often operate with limited funds,” Ivey said. “These upgrades will be a boon for budgets and in many cases will directly improve services the organizations offer.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funding made available by the U.S. Department of Energy. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.
“State Energy Program grants offer great benefits to those seeking to modernize and reduce costs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA joins Governor Ivey in commending these organizations and local governments for securing funding that will allow them to complete these upgrades and operate more efficiently.”
The grant recipients are:
- Alabama Shakespeare Festival (Montgomery) — $47,539 to install light emitting diode (LED) lighting at the Carolyn Blount Theatre.
- Calhoun County Commission — $50,000 to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) unit and install LED lighting at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
- Christ United Church (Mobile) — $41,996 to install LED lighting and HVAC units at the church.
- City of Alexander City — $24,003 to upgrade the HVAC system at the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
- Water Works Board of the City of Calera — $31,660 to upgrade equipment for wastewater treatment in Calera.
- City of Foley Utilities Board — $27,150 to install upgraded equipment at the Sunset Loop wastewater pump station.
- City of Troy — $11,003 to install LED lighting at the Walnut Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
- Health Care Authority of the City of Piedmont — $50,000 to install HVAC units at Piedmont Health Care Center.
- HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology (Huntsville) — $43,861 to install LED lighting at the headquarters of this Madison County nonprofit organization focused on making advances in health, agriculture, education and commerce.
- HudsonAlpha Foundation (Huntsville) — $49,083 to install LED lighting in the offices of the foundation that supports the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.
- Pike County Board of Education — $50,000 to install LED lighting and HVAC units at the Sprout Early Learning Center in Banks.
- Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama Area Command (Foley) — $50,000 to install HVAC units at the Salvation Army thrift store.
- Saraland City Schools — $49,985 to install LED lighting at Saraland High School in Mobile County.
- South Central Alabama Development Commission (Montgomery) — $50,000 to upgrade the HVAC systems in the Lewis F. Duckworth Administrative Building.
- Town of Shorter — $39,981 to install LED lighting and HVAC units at Deborah Cannon Wolfe School.
- Workshops Empowerment Inc. (Jefferson County) — $50,000 to install LED lighting and HVAC units at the Workshops Empowerment facility.