Gov. Ivey awards grants for energy upgrades at local government, nonprofit facilities throughout Alabama

Almost $700,000 in grants from Alabama’s State Energy Program will pay for upgrades to lighting, heating and air conditioning, and wastewater treatment systems at facilities operated by local governments, utilities and nonprofit organizations across the state. (Getty Images)

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded 16 grants totaling close to $700,000 to make upgrades to lighting, heating and air conditioning, and wastewater treatment systems at facilities operated by local governments, utilities and nonprofit organizations across the state.

The purpose of these State Energy Program grants is to reduce energy waste and lower utility costs by replacing outdated systems with equipment that is more energy efficient.

“These grants provide a practical and long-term solution to high energy costs for public and nonprofit agencies that often operate with limited funds,” Ivey said. “These upgrades will be a boon for budgets and in many cases will directly improve services the organizations offer.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funding made available by the U.S. Department of Energy. ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

“State Energy Program grants offer great benefits to those seeking to modernize and reduce costs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA joins Governor Ivey in commending these organizations and local governments for securing funding that will allow them to complete these upgrades and operate more efficiently.”

The grant recipients are: