James Spann: A few strong storms for Alabama late Thursday; dry weekend ahead

SEVERE CLEAR: There’s not a cloud in the Alabama sky this afternoon; temperatures are generally between 65 and 72 degrees. Tonight will be clear and not as cold as last night; lows will be generally in the 40s.

STORMS RETURN: While most of the day Thursday will be dry with a high in the 70s, a cold front will bring a few showers and storms to the state late in the day and Thursday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for north Alabama.

This is a low-end severe weather threat as wind fields will be weak, but a few storms could produce hail and gusty winds over the northern half of the state due to steep lapse rates and cold air aloft.

Friday will be cooler, with highs in the 60s. A passing upper trough could bring a few isolated showers to the northern third of the state during the afternoon and evening, but rain amounts should be light.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a sun-filled sky over the weekend. The high will be in the 60s Saturday, followed by 70s Sunday. Mornings will be cool, with lows in the low to mid 40s; some colder spots over north Alabama could reach the upper 30s.

The weather next week looks relatively tame; we will mention the chance of a few showers Tuesday and Friday, but much of the week will be dry with seasonal temperatures.

LOWS THIS MORNING: Here are some lows across Alabama earlier today; for the communities that were in the upper 20s and low 30s, it should be the last freeze of the season.

Haleyville — 29

Gadsden — 30

Carbon Hill — 30

Margaret — 30

Chelsea — 31

Hueytown — 32

Cottondale — 32

Trussville — 32

Helena — 32

Birmingham — 34

Huntsville — 34

Decatur — 34

Anniston — 35

Muscle Shoals — 36

Tuscaloosa — 37

Greenville — 37

Auburn — 38

Montgomery — 38

Mobile — 44

Dothan — 44

ON THIS DATE IN 1947: An estimated F5 tornado struck Woodward, Oklahoma, during the late evening, killing 95 people and causing $6 million damage. The tornado, one to two miles in width and traveling at a speed of 50 mph, killed a total of 167 people along its 221-mile path from Texas into Kansas.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.