Can’t Miss Alabama: Spring is in full swing with CahabaQue, Mobile Chocolate Festival

CahabaQue BBQ Cook-Off

Join the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) and Cahaba Brewing Co. in Birmingham on Saturday, April 12, for a family day of fun. The cook-off features all-you-can-eat barbecue samples, live music, craft beer and bragging rights. Teams will compete to win in a backyard barbecue contest in categories such as Best CahaButt, Best Sauce, People’s Choice Butt, People’s Choice Side and Most Creative Team Name. CahabaQue benefits BCRFA and its mission to fund breast cancer research and save lives. Since 2013, CahabaQue has raised more than $307,000 for BCRFA to invest in cutting-edge breast cancer research statewide. Gates open at noon and the event runs until 4 p.m. or until the barbecue runs out.

Sporting events

Birmingham Stallions will face the Arlington Renegades Friday, April 11, at 7 p.m. at Protective Stadium. Click here for the complete schedule. Buy tickets here.

Birmingham Legion FC will battle El Paso Locomotive at Protective Stadium Sunday, April 13, at 4 p.m. Buy tickets online. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.

Birmingham Barons will take on the Biloxi Shuckers at Regions Field April 15-20. Follow this link for the complete schedule, updates, promotions, giveaways and ticket information. Regions Field is a cashless facility.

Mobile Chocolate Festival

The Mobile Chocolate Festival is a chocolate lover’s dream on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Events include vendors with samples and products, a chocolate challenge, cupcake booth, chocolate martini tasting, live music, car show, food trucks and children’s play area. The chocolate-themed festival benefits Penelope House, which protects victims of domestic violence and their children. Follow along on Facebook. The venue is at 1035 Cody Road North.

Walk for Autism

Autism Support of Alabama walks bring together families, friends and supporters to celebrate individuals with autism while raising critical funding for ASA programs and services. Each event will feature a scenic walk, family-friendly activities, music, entertainment and a resource fair to connect attendees with valuable autism-related resources.

Walk events include:

Birmingham: April 12 — 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Avondale Park, 4101 Fifth Ave. South. Funky Fish Fry to follow at Avondale Brewing Co.

Enterprise: April 19 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bates Memorial Stadium, 500 East Watts St.

Montgomery: April 26 — 9 a.m. to noon, Ida Bell Young Park, 5400 Vaughn Road.

Mobile: April 26 — 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mardi Gras Park, 109 Government St.

Register for Walk for Autism here.

NeighborFest

Kickstart your journey to homeownership at NeighborFest, a free festival in Birmingham celebrating community connections and homeownership. The family celebration includes a DJ, food trucks, vendor marketplace, workshops, kid zone activities and resources to help residents explore pathways to homeownership. Experts will be onsite to answer questions, offer information on housing counseling and assistance programs, provide on-the-spot pre-qualification and guide prospective buyers through a homebuyer readiness quiz. For more information, contact Lynda Belcher at lbelcher@growth-homes.com or call 202-464-2738. NeighborFest takes place Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Linn Park.

Sozo Shindig

Sozo Children International, a Birmingham-based nonprofit ministry dedicated to serving at-risk children in Uganda, will hold Sozo Shindig at Helena Hollow on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sozo Shindig will feature more than 25 activities including horseback rides, a petting zoo, zip line, bouncy house and food trucks. The ministry provides housing, healthcare, counseling and an education to more than 135 children. Sozo operates an upscale thrift store, Sozo Trading Co., in Avondale that provides a portion of the funding for the ministry and serves as a launching point for local outreach opportunities, including job training programs for people with disabilities and a textile recycling program that keeps more than 40 tons of discarded clothing out of landfills each year. Admission to Sozo Shindig will help Sozo reach its spring fundraising goal of $75,000. To learn more, visit sozochildren.org/sozo-shindig.

Birmingham Spring Festival

Pull out your Easter baskets and lawn chairs for the city of Birmingham’s Spring Festival at Railroad Park Sunday, April 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature Easter eggs, a DJ, food trucks, face painting, a balloon artist, free samples and photos with Buddy the Bunny. The Birmingham Squadron and Birmingham Stallions mascots will make appearances. Admission is free. For the complete details, visit birminghamal.gov/festival.

Earth Day: Little River Earth Fest

Take a free test drive in several electric vehicles (EVs) Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Little River Canyon Center in Fort Payne. Donohoo Chevrolet is collaborating with the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition and Drive Electric Alabama to display a variety of EVs. The dealership intends to showcase Chevy’s EV lineup, which includes crossovers, SUVs and full-sized pickup trucks. EV test drivers will be required to provide an insurance card for a vehicle they own and a driver’s license. Admission to the event is free.