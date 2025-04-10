James Spann: A few strong storms for Alabama late this afternoon, tonight; nice weekend ahead

STORMS LATE TODAY, TONIGHT: While most of the day will be dry with highs in the 70s, a front will push a broken band of showers and storms into Alabama late this afternoon and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for roughly the northern half of the state.

Heavier storms could produce hail and strong, gusty winds as they pass through. There is no tornado risk, and some places won’t see any rain at all due to the scattered nature of the thunderstorms. Activity will weaken over south Alabama after midnight.

Friday will be cooler, with highs in the 60s, and a few spotty showers will likely develop during the afternoon and evening as an upper trough swings through.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a sun-filled sky over the weekend; highs will be in the 60s Saturday, followed by 70s Sunday. Mornings will be cool, with lows mostly in the 40s; colder spots over north Alabama will dip into the 30s early Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures reach the low 80s Monday with a partly sunny sky. A front could bring a few isolated showers Monday night or early Tuesday, but moisture will be very limited, and most places will stay dry. Showers are possible with another feature Thursday night and Friday, but it isn’t a severe thunderstorm setup based on current model data. Highs after Monday will be mostly in the 70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: This day was known as “Terrible Tuesday” to the residents of Wichita Falls, Texas, as a tornado rated F4 on the Fujita scale ripped through the city, killing 43 people and causing $300 million in damage. Another tornado struck Vernon, Texas, killing 11 people.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.