James Spann: A few strong storms for Alabama tonight, isolated showers Friday afternoon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RADAR CHECK: Most of Alabama is rain-free this afternoon; with a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures are generally in the 70s. But a surface front will bring a band of scattered showers and thunderstorms into the state tonight. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for roughly the northern half of Alabama.

Heavier storms could produce hail and strong, gusty winds as they pass through. A severe thunderstorm watch will likely be issued for north and central Alabama soon.

There is no tornado risk, and some places won’t see any rain at all due to the scattered nature of the thunderstorms. Activity will weaken over south Alabama after midnight. Overall, this is a lower-end severe weather threat.

Friday will be cooler, with highs in the 60s, and a few spotty showers will likely develop during the afternoon and evening as an upper trough swings through.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Expect a sun-filled sky over the weekend; highs will be in the 60s Saturday, followed by 70s Sunday. Mornings will be cool, with lows mostly in the 40s; colder spots over north Alabama will dip into the 30s early Sunday morning.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures reach the low 80s Monday with a partly sunny sky. A front could bring a few isolated showers Monday night, but moisture will be very limited, and most places will stay dry. Showers are possible with another feature Thursday night and Friday, but it isn’t a severe thunderstorm setup based on current model data. Highs after Monday will be mostly in the 70s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: This day was known as “Terrible Tuesday” to the residents of Wichita Falls, Texas, as a tornado rated F4 on the Fujita scale ripped through the city, killing 43 people and causing $300 million in damage. Another tornado struck Vernon, Texas, killing 11 people.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.