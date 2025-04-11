A look into air traffic control at Alabama’s Maxwell Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Jarrett, 42nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, poses for a photograph at Maxwell Air Force Base. The MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter is the primary aircraft stationed at Maxwell, which supports instructor qualification training. (Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera / U.S. Air Force)

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Logan Jarrett, 42nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, stands watch at the control tower, guiding aircraft safely in and out of Maxwell Air Force Base’s airspace.

Jarrett began his ATC career in radar operations at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, where he spent three years managing complex airspace from a darkened room. There, aircraft appeared only as moving targets on a screen.

“Radar felt like a video game,” Jarrett said. “It was exciting working heavy traffic, but you never got to actually see the aircraft you were controlling.”

After receiving orders to Maxwell, Jarrett transitioned to tower operations, where controllers visually monitor aircraft arriving, departing and taxiing on the airfield.

“Getting to work in the tower is a whole different experience,” Jarrett said. “Instead of dots on a screen, I can actually see the aircraft. When fighters pass through for pattern work or simulated flameout approaches, it’s an amazing sight.”

Jarrett handles a complex airspace environment, balancing routine helicopter training missions with transient military and civilian aircraft. The MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter is the primary aircraft stationed at Maxwell, which supports instructor qualification training. Although the pilots are already certified helicopter fliers, they must undergo additional training to teach others how to fly.

“Right now, we have two MH-139A Grey Wolves,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Daiquan Jackson, 42nd OSS air traffic controller. “Within the next year, we’re projected to have 12 to 14. This was always the plan, building Maxwell up as a primary training base for this aircraft.”

Maxwell also supports C-130 Hercules operations using its designated landing zone, as well as frequent visits from senior military leaders attending courses at Air University, Officer Training School and the War College. Additionally, the base serves as a hub for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, receiving equipment and supplies during emergency response operations.

Before joining the Air Force, Jarrett studied criminal justice in West Virginia, originally planning to become a state trooper. However, after exploring other career options he found his calling in ATC.

“I didn’t really have a dream job,” Jarrett said. “But once I found ATC, I knew it was the right fit. Now, I see myself doing this for the rest of my life.”

Jarrett has completed on-the-job training, focused on real-time visual management of aircraft.

“Working in air traffic control has taught me to multitask, solve problems quickly, maintain situational awareness and make fast decisions,” Jarrett said. “The skills we develop here transition perfectly into the civilian aviation sector.”

For now, Jarrett remains focused on ensuring the safe and efficient operation of Maxwell’s airspace. Whether guiding helicopters on training missions, coordinating C-130 Hercules landings or overseeing flights carrying distinguished visitors, he plays a vital role in keeping the mission moving, one clearance at a time.