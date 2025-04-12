Alabama Black Belt Adventures launches Big Gobbler Photo Contest for 13th year

Turkey hunters can enter photos of gobblers harvested in the 23-county Black Belt region in the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association’s 2025 Big Gobbler Photo Contest. This year’s contest is now open and runs through May 15, and all photos submitted must be from the 2025 spring turkey hunting season. (Alabama Black Belt Adventures)

The Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association (ALBBAA) is again sponsoring its Big Gobbler Photo Contest, giving hunters the chance to submit their best turkey hunting photos for a chance to win a prize package.

The 13th annual Big Gobbler Photo Contest is designed to educate the public on the abundance of natural resources found in Alabama’s 23-county Black Belt region. The contest began Monday.

“The Eastern wild turkey is ‘king of spring’ in Alabama’s Black Belt, and that’s why hunters flock here every spring from across the nation,” said Pam Swanner, director of ALBBAA. “We want to see photos showing the accomplishments of these hunts, and we want people to also enjoy the Black Belt’s stunning natural scenery, as well as the local food, history and entertainment.”

The winner of this year’s contest will receive an Otis Elite Gun Care Kit (for shotguns, rifles and pistols), a Dead Ringer shotgun sight, a Knight & Hale Owl Call and a Willow Sage slate turkey call. The total prize package value is $275.

The 2025 Alabama turkey season began last week and runs through May 8. Hunters are limited to harvesting one gobbler per day, among other restrictions.

In Alabama, hunters enjoy one of the country’s longest wild turkey seasons. Decoys are allowed only on designated dates in the spring season only. In addition, mechanical decoys are illegal in Alabama. Each gobbler harvested must be recorded within 48 hours to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR).

All Alabama turkey hunting guidelines can be found online.

Contest rules

To enter the contest, hunters must upload, through the ALBBAA website, a photo of a turkey harvested during Alabama’s 2025 spring wild turkey season in the 23-county Black Belt region. The winner of the contest is selected exclusively through online voting.

Entries can be submitted and votes cast on the ALBBAA website.

Participants are limited to one entry and must fully complete the online form with the necessary information, including the county where the gobbler was harvested and identifying everyone in the photo.

Voting will conclude on May 15, which will give voters time to support photos taken during the last days of the 2025 Alabama turkey hunting season.

Visitors to the contest webpage are restricted to voting once per day, per email, per IP address. In the case of any dispute, the decision of ALBBAA officials is final. Photo contest winners from the last two years are not eligible for entry.

The ALBBAA reserves the right to approve or disapprove any submitted photo. Cause for disqualification of a photo can include, but is not limited to, the following reasons:

The photo content presents the subject in an unethical or disrespectful manner.

The photo content is perceived to cast a negative perception of hunters and their contribution to the management of wildlife.

A voting violation imposes an unfair advantage to others.

In addition, any photo depicting any violation of ADCNR regulations will be disqualified.

ALBBAA reminds hunters to comply with all game laws, including purchasing a valid hunting license. Licenses can be purchased online through the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“We always love seeing photos entered every year in the Big Gobbler Photo Contest,” Swanner said. “Each photo is a testament to the phenomenal turkey hunting available here in the Black Belt. I personally love photos showing young hunters bagging their first gobbler or families hunting together. Those are memories that last a lifetime.”

The Black Belt consists of Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Russell, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Wilcox counties.