Recipe: Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts

Who says you can’t enjoy a donut and get some added nutrition at the same time? These Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts are soft, fluffy and they provide a boost of fiber to keep you satisfied. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

If you’ve never baked with oat flour before, don’t worry — it’s incredibly easy to make at home, and I’m going to show you how.

Why use oat flour?

Oat flour is a fantastic alternative to traditional all-purpose flour, and it’s simple to make. All you need to do is grind rolled oats in a blender or food processor until you achieve a fine, flour-like consistency. That’s it. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it also adds a good source of whole grains and fiber to your baked goods, making these donuts a more nourishing treat.

Why you’ll love these oat flour donuts

Gluten-free friendly — If using certified gluten-free oats, these are perfect for those avoiding gluten.

Higher in fiber — Thanks to the oats, you get about 2.3 grams of fiber per donut, helping with digestion and keeping you fuller longer.

Easy to make — No special ingredients required; just a blender, some oats and pantry staples.

Absolutely delicious — Soft, cakey donuts with a rich chocolate glaze — what’s not to love?

Whether you’re looking for a fun weekend baking project, a healthier homemade treat or a kid-friendly snack, these Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts check all the boxes. They’re easy, delicious and a great way to incorporate more whole grains into your day — without sacrificing indulgence. Enjoy.

Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 12

Ingredients

2½ cups oat flour

⅔ cup sugar

2¼ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

⅔ cup milk

⅓ cup vegetable oil or canola oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Chocolate glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

¼ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup milk (add more or less depending on your consistency preference)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.

Grease your donut pan with a combo of oil and flour to prevent the donuts from sticking to the pan.

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir until smooth.

Add the batter into the donut molds.

Bake donuts for about 10-12 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Let the donuts cool in the pan for about 10 minutes.

To make the chocolate glaze: In a small bowl, combine all the icing ingredients and whisk until smooth.

Dip the top of each cooled donut in the chocolate glaze, add some sprinkles on top and enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information (1 serving): calories 189, carbohydrates 30 grams, protein 3.5 grams, fat 7.5 grams, saturated fat 1 gram, fiber 2.3 grams, sugar 17 grams, sodium 95 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.