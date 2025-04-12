Recipe: Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts
If you’ve never baked with oat flour before, don’t worry — it’s incredibly easy to make at home, and I’m going to show you how.
Why use oat flour?
Oat flour is a fantastic alternative to traditional all-purpose flour, and it’s simple to make. All you need to do is grind rolled oats in a blender or food processor until you achieve a fine, flour-like consistency. That’s it. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it also adds a good source of whole grains and fiber to your baked goods, making these donuts a more nourishing treat.
Why you’ll love these oat flour donuts
- Gluten-free friendly — If using certified gluten-free oats, these are perfect for those avoiding gluten.
- Higher in fiber — Thanks to the oats, you get about 2.3 grams of fiber per donut, helping with digestion and keeping you fuller longer.
- Easy to make — No special ingredients required; just a blender, some oats and pantry staples.
- Absolutely delicious — Soft, cakey donuts with a rich chocolate glaze — what’s not to love?
Whether you’re looking for a fun weekend baking project, a healthier homemade treat or a kid-friendly snack, these Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts check all the boxes. They’re easy, delicious and a great way to incorporate more whole grains into your day — without sacrificing indulgence. Enjoy.
Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts
Serves: 12
Ingredients
- 2½ cups oat flour
- ⅔ cup sugar
- 2¼ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 large eggs
- ⅔ cup milk
- ⅓ cup vegetable oil or canola oil
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Chocolate glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- ¼ cup cocoa powder
- ¼ cup milk (add more or less depending on your consistency preference)
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.
- Grease your donut pan with a combo of oil and flour to prevent the donuts from sticking to the pan.
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir until smooth.
- Add the batter into the donut molds.
- Bake donuts for about 10-12 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
- Let the donuts cool in the pan for about 10 minutes.
- To make the chocolate glaze: In a small bowl, combine all the icing ingredients and whisk until smooth.
- Dip the top of each cooled donut in the chocolate glaze, add some sprinkles on top and enjoy.
Recipe notes
Nutrition information (1 serving): calories 189, carbohydrates 30 grams, protein 3.5 grams, fat 7.5 grams, saturated fat 1 gram, fiber 2.3 grams, sugar 17 grams, sodium 95 milligrams.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.