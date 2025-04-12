Published On: 04.12.25 | 

By: Andrea Mathis

Recipe: Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts

Who says you can’t enjoy a donut and get some added nutrition at the same time? These Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts are soft, fluffy and they provide a boost of fiber to keep you satisfied. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

If you’ve never baked with oat flour before, don’t worry — it’s incredibly easy to make at home, and I’m going to show you how.

Why use oat flour?

Oat flour is a fantastic alternative to traditional all-purpose flour, and it’s simple to make. All you need to do is grind rolled oats in a blender or food processor until you achieve a fine, flour-like consistency. That’s it. Not only is it budget-friendly, but it also adds a good source of whole grains and fiber to your baked goods, making these donuts a more nourishing treat.

Why you’ll love these oat flour donuts

  • Gluten-free friendly — If using certified gluten-free oats, these are perfect for those avoiding gluten.
  • Higher in fiber — Thanks to the oats, you get about 2.3 grams of fiber per donut, helping with digestion and keeping you fuller longer.
  • Easy to make — No special ingredients required; just a blender, some oats and pantry staples.
  • Absolutely delicious — Soft, cakey donuts with a rich chocolate glaze — what’s not to love?

Whether you’re looking for a fun weekend baking project, a healthier homemade treat or a kid-friendly snack, these Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts check all the boxes. They’re easy, delicious and a great way to incorporate more whole grains into your day — without sacrificing indulgence. Enjoy.

Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Chocolate Glazed Oat Flour Donuts

Serves: 12

Ingredients

  • 2½ cups oat flour
  • ⅔ cup sugar
  • 2¼ teaspoons baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 2 large eggs
  • ⅔ cup milk
  • ⅓ cup vegetable oil or canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Chocolate glaze:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • ¼ cup cocoa powder
  • ¼ cup milk (add more or less depending on your consistency preference)

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 325 degrees.
  • Grease your donut pan with a combo of oil and flour to prevent the donuts from sticking to the pan.
  • In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and stir until smooth.
  • Add the batter into the donut molds.
  • Bake donuts for about 10-12 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
  • Let the donuts cool in the pan for about 10 minutes.
  • To make the chocolate glaze: In a small bowl, combine all the icing ingredients and whisk until smooth.
  • Dip the top of each cooled donut in the chocolate glaze, add some sprinkles on top and enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information (1 serving): calories 189, carbohydrates 30 grams, protein 3.5 grams, fat 7.5 grams, saturated fat 1 gram, fiber 2.3 grams, sugar 17 grams, sodium 95 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.

