5 Alabama-inspired mocktail recipes for a lighter swap this spring
With awareness of the link between alcohol and adverse health effects becoming more widespread, the world of mocktails is expanding rapidly. What began as a way to make a simple swap for those uninterested in drinking has become a movement all its own. Nonalcoholic drinks can now be found on menus across the state, and many local bars and restaurants have decided to make their mocktails more exciting by experimenting with a range of flavors and textures.
If you are looking for the ideal healthy swap for spring, these customizable mocktail recipes provide the perfect alternative for your meals and gatherings across Alabama this season. Try these five Alabama-inspired mocktail recipes that feature our state’s stunning seasonal produce.
Southern Citrus Chiller
Featured Alabama produce: Oranges
Combine and adjust amounts to taste:
- Orange juice, fresh-squeezed
- Dash of rosemary simple syrup
- Splash of club soda or sparkling water
- Orange twist and sprig of rosemary for garnish
Sweet Tea Sparkler
Featured Alabama produce: Lemon
Combine and adjust amounts to taste:
- Black tea, cold brewed
- Lemon and mint, muddled
- Dash of local honey
- Splash of sparkling water
- Lemon twist and sprig of mint for garnish
Blueberry-Ginger Cooler
Featured Alabama produce: Blueberries
Combine and adjust amounts to taste:
- Local blueberries, pureed
- Dash of ginger syrup
- Splash of sparkling water
- Generous squeeze of lime
- Blueberries and slice of ginger for garnish
Peach-Lavender Refresher
Featured Alabama produce: Peaches
Combine and adjust amounts to taste:
- Local peaches, pureed
- Dash of lavender syrup
- Splash of sparkling water
- Peach slices and sprig of lavender for garnish
Watermelon-Basil Chiller
Featured Alabama produce: Watermelon
Combine and adjust amounts to taste:
- Fresh watermelon, juiced
- Dash of basil simple syrup
- Splash of lime juice
- Splash of sparkling water
- Lime wedge and leaf of basil for garnish
This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.