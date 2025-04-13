5 Alabama-inspired mocktail recipes for a lighter swap this spring

With awareness of the link between alcohol and adverse health effects becoming more widespread, the world of mocktails is expanding rapidly. What began as a way to make a simple swap for those uninterested in drinking has become a movement all its own. Nonalcoholic drinks can now be found on menus across the state, and many local bars and restaurants have decided to make their mocktails more exciting by experimenting with a range of flavors and textures.

If you are looking for the ideal healthy swap for spring, these customizable mocktail recipes provide the perfect alternative for your meals and gatherings across Alabama this season. Try these five Alabama-inspired mocktail recipes that feature our state’s stunning seasonal produce.

Southern Citrus Chiller

Featured Alabama produce: Oranges

Combine and adjust amounts to taste:

Orange juice, fresh-squeezed

Dash of rosemary simple syrup

Splash of club soda or sparkling water

Orange twist and sprig of rosemary for garnish

Sweet Tea Sparkler

Featured Alabama produce: Lemon

Combine and adjust amounts to taste:

Black tea, cold brewed

Lemon and mint, muddled

Dash of local honey

Splash of sparkling water

Lemon twist and sprig of mint for garnish

Blueberry-Ginger Cooler

Featured Alabama produce: Blueberries

Combine and adjust amounts to taste:

Local blueberries, pureed

Dash of ginger syrup

Splash of sparkling water

Generous squeeze of lime

Blueberries and slice of ginger for garnish

Peach-Lavender Refresher

Featured Alabama produce: Peaches

Combine and adjust amounts to taste:

Local peaches, pureed

Dash of lavender syrup

Splash of sparkling water

Peach slices and sprig of lavender for garnish

Watermelon-Basil Chiller

Featured Alabama produce: Watermelon

Combine and adjust amounts to taste:

Fresh watermelon, juiced

Dash of basil simple syrup

Splash of lime juice

Splash of sparkling water

Lime wedge and leaf of basil for garnish

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.