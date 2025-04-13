A buyer’s guide for Alabama azalea varieties

Birds are chirping, grass is growing, pollen is floating on the breeze and azaleas are bursting with blooms. Springtime is showtime for azaleas in Alabama landscapes. Lucy Ellington, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s director for Chilton County, said azaleas may be the most popular flowering shrubs in Alabama.

Buying plants

Gardeners will get the most vibrant display of flowers by buying and planting a mass of a single variety instead of using many varieties and colors. However, purchasing different azalea varieties and colors and planting them together can prolong bloom time.

When buying azalea plants, select sturdy plants with a good branch system. Avoid buying plants with weak, spindling growth. This usually means the plant has a poor root system or that plants were grown too closely together in the nursery. The best size to buy is 12 to 16 inches tall, because smaller plants are more likely to be injured by cold weather, particularly when planted in the fall.

Azaleas are usually bought as container-grown plants. Sometimes the plant can be pot-bound, meaning the azalea may have a mass of roots growing around the outside of the ball of soil.

“Take the plant out of the container before you buy it,” Ellington said. “Make sure the roots are healthy and completely fill the pot. If you notice plants are pot-bound when you take them out of the container, massage the root ball to loosen some of the roots before planting.”

Ellington said gardeners can also pull some of the roots at the bottom of the root ball. This will help roots to spread out and grow away from the original ball of the container-potting medium.

Planting azaleas

Azaleas can be planted at any time of the year when watered adequately. Most people buy azaleas during the spring so they can choose the right color combinations as the plants are blooming. However, fall is the best time to plant, because the plants have time to become better established before hot weather arrives.

“Carefully consider your planting site for azaleas,” Ellington said. “Pick a place with light-to-moderate shade. Azaleas receiving some shade during the winter usually suffer less cold damage. During hot weather, the flowers last longer on plants in filtered shade. Late-blooming varieties need to be in partial shade to prevent sun scald to the flowers.”

Pine trees with moderate filtered shade provide the ideal protection for azaleas. However, heavy shade throughout the day may reduce flower production and result in spindly growth. Evergreen trees or tall shrubs with low branches make good windbreaks and attractive backgrounds for an azalea bush. Shallow-rooted trees — such as oaks, elms and maples — may compete with azaleas for moisture and nutrients.

When necessary, create raised beds for azaleas by adding pine bark or peat moss to improve drainage and lower pH. These beds should be 10 to 12 inches deep. The level of depth provides an artificial environment like a large container, but keep in mind that additional watering is required in raised beds. Avoid building raised beds over tree roots, as it can be stressful and potentially damaging to the tree.

Taking the right considerations in selecting and planting can improve the likelihood that your azaleas will be healthy. (contributed)

Consider soil conditions

Gardeners should always consider soil conditions when selecting a planting site. Azaleas require an acidic soil pH (5.5) to grow well, so checking the soil pH of the planned site before buying azaleas is an important step. To determine soil pH, submit a soil sample to the Auburn University Soil, Forage and Water Testing Laboratory. More information about soil testing is available on the “Submitting Samples for Soil Testing” web page.

If test results show a pH above 6.5, expect to spend additional money and effort to maintain the proper pH range for plant growth. Because of this, gardeners may want to consider using other types of landscape plants for that site.

More information

“Native Azaleas for Alabama” and “Evergreen Azaleas for Alabama” are two Alabama Extension publications that contain detailed information on azaleas. Gardeners can also learn more about azaleas by visiting the Alabama Extension YouTube channel. Contact the local Extension office to be connected to a home horticulture agent in your area.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s website.