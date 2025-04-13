Spring filled with activities, upgrades at Alabama State Parks

So much is happening in the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) State Parks Division that it’s difficult to keep up with all the renovations, upgrades and expansions at the 21 state parks.

The newest expansion is at Meaher State Park on the Mobile Causeway (Battleship Parkway) at the head of Mobile Bay. The Meaher RV Campground work includes a new bathhouse and new RV sites. Reservations are now available for the new RV sites at Meaher with stays beginning April 15. Additional reservation opportunities for the park’s ADA-accessible tiny cabins are scheduled to open soon.

Alabama State Parks Director Matthew Capps said the expansion at Meaher State Park was funded by the RESTORE Act with money from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement.

“With the RESTORE money, we were able to add 46 campsites, four tiny cabins, a new campground store and a new bathroom for the campground,” Capps said. “At Meaher, we previously had a drive-through-style check-in booth where all operations were housed. Now we will have a brand-new building that will house a store, offices and even provide space for some of our educational and interpretive programs.

“It’s one of my favorite parks. You can jump in a kayak and paddle around to one of the local restaurants with great seafood and live music. It’s right there on the Bartram Canoe Trail with all that the Mobile-Tensaw Delta has to offer. Plus, you’re only a couple of minutes away from the USS Alabama battleship. It’s one of a kind, for sure.”

Capps said work is also completed or nearing completion at several other parks, including Chewacla in Auburn, Lakepoint in Eufaula, Monte Sano in Huntsville and Wind Creek on Lake Martin in Alexander City.

“We’ve completed a new accessible playground at Chewacla State Park,” he said. “That has significantly increased visitation to the park. Other renovations include Lakepoint, where our 44-room lodge is scheduled for completion by mid-May. With waterfront views, new lighting and renovated bathrooms in every room, this will be a welcome addition to the park.

“At Monte Sano, we’ve renovated the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) cabins with modern updates, new kitchens, bathrooms, countertops and furniture. We’re very excited for those to come online soon. At Wind Creek, we’re building five waterfront cottages, each with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. We’re aiming for completion by Memorial Day for the cottages. We’re also enhancing the Wind Creek camping experience by introducing even more premium campsites with 50-amp service, larger pads and full hookups.”

New deputy director

Capps also reported that longtime State Parks team member Chad Davis was promoted to deputy director. Davis began his State Parks career as a 19-year-old college student.

“People often start their careers in state parks as a lifeguard or in maintenance or, like Chad, in the marina at Joe Wheeler State Park,” Capps said. “He has held nearly every position in the Alabama State Parks System, including serving as a park ranger.

“In the short time he has been serving as deputy director, he has been asking all the right questions to improve our system, enhance the well-being of our employees and ultimately improve overall guest satisfaction. With 20-plus years of experience, he is the right guy for the job.”

Davis has served as district superintendent for the State Parks’ Northwest Region, overseeing operations at Joe Wheeler, Monte Sano, Rickwood Caverns, Cathedral Caverns and Lake Lurleen state parks.

After he was named deputy director, Davis said, “I’ve spent my entire professional career with the parks system, and I look forward to helping all 21 parks continue to offer first-class experiences for every guest. We have fantastic state parks in Alabama, and I am committed to making them better than ever.”

Upcoming events

Alabama State Parks leaders also shared ways to experience the parks through scheduled special programs and events.

At Gulf State Park, the annual Golden Eggstravaganza takes place April 14-19. Prize-filled golden eggs will be hidden within the boundaries of Gulf State Park. Eggs collected along the trails can be exchanged for prizes ranging from park merchandise and camping gear to the grand prize of a two-night stay at the lodge, including breakfast for two, as well as a VIP Guided Hike in the park.

On Saturday, April 19, Lake Guntersville State Park will host the Celebrate Arbor Day event. The first 100 families in attendance will each receive a free tree sapling from the City of Guntersville. At 10:30 a.m., the Crafting with Nature program will include instruction by the park naturalist on making crafts with natural materials. At 2 p.m., the Wild Wonders: Tree Talk will take participants on a hike on the Cutchemine Trail to identify native tree species.

On April 26, Gulf State Park will host the Spring Beach Campout, where registered guests can spend the night on the beach. The cost for a tent is $45 for up to four people. Additional guests are $5. A parking pass at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion is included in the price. Visit Alapark.com/Events for registration and details for all Alabama State Parks programs and events.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Outdoor Alabama website.