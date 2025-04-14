Huntsville-founded boba bar Leafly holds Birmingham, Alabama, grand opening

Leafly Boba Bar was founded in Huntsville in 2022. Now, Leafly has brought the flavors and traditions associated with Asian-inspired tea beverages to Birmingham as well. (Leafly Boba Bar)

Birmingham is known throughout the Southeast for its food scene, and March 29 saw the opening of another ambitious destination for local foodies.

Leafly Boba Bar, founded in Huntsville in 2022, is a bold brand on a mission to create something special in the drink scene by prioritizing quality and authenticity. The successful Alabama-based business opened its new Birmingham location at Urban Supply (1227 First Ave. South, Unit 105) in the Parkside District.

Leafly is a love letter to Asian heritage and the flavors and traditions associated with Asian-inspired tea beverages. The brand hopes to build a strong community in Birmingham by offering innovative, fresh beverages that are made with real ingredients. While the initial menu is consistent with the original location, Leafly is working to craft Birmingham-exclusive beverages for locals to try.

“Opening in Birmingham feels like coming full circle for us. When I lived here, there weren’t any great boba options, and now we have the chance to bring a truly high-quality experience to the city,” said Minh Vu, co-owner of Leafly Boba Bar. “We’ve built Leafly Boba Bar around real ingredients and real flavors, with no shortcuts. Our hope is that people don’t just grab a drink and go, but that they make Leafly a part of their daily routine and a space to connect with friends, study or just take a break from their day.”

The original location in Huntsville has garnered a dedicated fan base as the boba bar marries creativity with a commitment to high quality. For Leafly, this commitment means aligning itself with the core principles of clean eating by using house-made syrups, natural fruit purees and premium teas. Customers can expect to choose from a range of beverages using all-natural ingredients from milk and iced teas to matcha lattes and specialty drinks.

Leafly is the newest business at the Parkside District’s Urban Supply, a mixed-use development that is intended to promote connection and walkability. Urban Supply has given new life to the historic buildings within the Wholesale Warehouse Loop. The development is home to a diverse mix of businesses from dining to retail and is artfully integrated with the city’s trail systems.

“Urban Supply is all about creating a walkable, vibrant district where people can experience the best of Birmingham, whether that’s food, culture or community,” said Drew Watson, senior development manager of Urban Supply. “Leafly Boba Bar fits that vision perfectly. They bring a fresh, high-quality concept to the neighborhood, and their focus on craftsmanship and authenticity aligns with the energy we’re building here. We’re excited to see them become a part of the Urban Supply experience and a new favorite for Birmingham’s boba lovers.”

Leafly is open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

