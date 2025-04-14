Samford University names Lennie Acuff as head men’s basketball coach

Alabama native Lennie Acuff has been named the head coach for the Samford University men’s basketball program, Director of Athletics Martin Newton announced. Acuff becomes the 30th head coach in Bulldogs program history.

“I am thrilled to announce Lennie Acuff as the head men’s basketball coach at Samford University,” Newton said. “Coach Acuff is a basketball lifer, who comes to Samford with vast coaching experience and has been a proven winner everywhere he has been. I want to welcome him and his family to Birmingham and am confident in his ability to continue to elevate the Samford basketball brand and compete for championships.”

Acuff arrives in Birmingham with a storied coaching career of success, spending the previous six seasons as head coach at Lipscomb University. Acuff guided the Bisons to the NCAA Tournament this past season as Lipscomb finished with a 25-10 record overall and a 14-4 Atlantic Sun mark. The Bisons have had three straight 20-win seasons under Acuff, who compiled a 110-82 record overall in his time leading the Lipscomb program.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the head basketball coach at Samford University,” Acuff said. “I am grateful to Dr. Taylor and Martin Newton for believing in me and entrusting me with a basketball program that has enjoyed unparalleled success over the past five years under coach Bucky McMillan. Samford University is a special place, and I can assure everyone who loves this institution that we will work tirelessly to put a team on the floor that you will be proud of while never compromising what the university stands for.”

Lipscomb completed the season sweep by winning the ASUN regular-season and conference tournament titles, with Acuff earning conference Coach of the Year. The Bisons earned a 14-seed in the NCAA Tournament as they matched up with 3-seed Iowa State. Acuff had three players named to All-ASUN teams, and Jacob Ognacevic was named the conference Player of the Year.

Acuff is known for his efficient offense that ranked 27th nationally in effective field-goal percentage this season. His Lipscomb teams have ranked top four in scoring offense each of the past four seasons in the ASUN and led the league in field goal percentage each of the last three seasons.

“Coach Lennie Acuff is the perfect fit for Samford,” said Samford President Beck A. Taylor. “His 35 years of head coaching experience, his commitment to basketball excellence and to pursuing championships, and his deep Christian faith will put the Samford men’s basketball program in a position to succeed. We warmly welcome Coach Acuff and his wife, Kelly, to the Samford Bulldog family.”

Prior to his time in Nashville, Acuff built the University of Alabama in Huntsville into a national power. In his 22 seasons with the Chargers, Acuff compiled a 437-214 record and had 20 winning seasons. He led UAH to eight Gulf South Conference regular-season titles and won the GSC tournament three times. The all-time winningest coach in GSC history, he was named conference Coach of the Year a record eight times and NABC District Coach of the Year four times.

At UAH, Acuff made 11 Division II NCAA Tournament appearances, winning the NCAA South Regional twice and earning two trips to the Elite Eight. Acuff had the Chargers ranked in the top 25 for 44 straight weeks and peaked at No. 2 in the nation during the 2011-12 season.

Acuff spent four years as the head coach at Berry College, where he turned around the NAIA program, earning back-to-back 20-win seasons before returning to his hometown of Huntsville to lead the UAH program. He began his coaching career at Belhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi, where at age 25 he became the nation’s youngest head coach at a four-year college.

A 1988 graduate from Shorter College, now Shorter University, Acuff had a stellar playing career that led to his induction into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2011. He still holds school records for assists in a single game, season and career.

A native of Huntsville, Acuff is married to the former Kelly Gregory of Mobile. The Acuffs are parents of two children, Will and Molly.

The introductory press conference for Acuff will take place April 15 at 11:15 a.m. on campus at Harry’s Coffeehouse in the Ralph W. Beeson University Center. The press conference will be open to students and the community.

This story originally appeared on the Samford University website.