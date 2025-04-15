Alabama Power recycles Christmas trees from Hoover for fish habitats

Alabama Power uses Christmas trees collected by the city of Hoover to create fishing habitats on Lake Jordan. (contributed)

On a crisp and cool Tuesday morning in April, Alabama Power’s Environmental Affairs team, along with community members from the Lake Jordan area, worked together to submerge recycled Christmas trees to enhance fish habitats.

The trees were collected by the city of Hoover.

Mike Clelland, an Environmental Affairs Specialist at Alabama Power, works to preserve and protect the state’s natural beauty. He is a part of a dedicated team that helps maintain the most ecologically diverse and water-rich state in the country.

“Fish habitats can degrade and disappear over time,” he said. “This project helps maintain a healthy environment for the fish.”

The process is simple and effective. Trees are bundled together in groups of four, loaded onto boats and then submerged at various locations around the lake. One tree from each bundle is also tied to a small flotation device to ensure that it sits upright on the lake floor, providing even more coverage for fish.

Partnerships with local anglers and the Lake Jordan Homeowners and Boatowners Association helped select the locations, potentially creating new spawning grounds. Some fish species use underwater trees, submerged branches or other types of underwater vegetation for spawning. These structures provide shelter and protection for eggs and juvenile fish from predators. Fish can also attach their eggs to the trunks or branches of these Christmas trees, creating a more stable environment.

“After we sink the trees, we mark them via GPS and make this information available on our Shorelines website and app for the public to access,” Clelland said. “For Lake Jordan alone, we are sinking over 100 trees in six different locations.”

Alabama Power uses Christmas trees collected by the city of Hoover to create fishing habitats on Lake Jordan. (contributed)

Additional efforts are ongoing throughout the state. The next tree drop is scheduled for Tuesday, April 15, at Lake Mitchell.