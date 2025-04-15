Electric vehicle test drives prove educational at Fort Payne, Alabama’s Little River Earth Fest

Donahoo Chevrolet showcased Chevy’s EV lineup and offered free test drives during Little River Earth Fest at Little River Canyon Center on Saturday. (Drive Electric Alabama)

Steve Henderson had never driven an electric vehicle before Saturday.

But after slipping behind the wheel of an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup provided by Donohoo Chevrolet at Little River Earth Fest in Fort Payne, Henderson walked away with a new appreciation for what an EV can do.

“The acceleration is incredible – way above what I thought it would do,” said Henderson, a Hoover resident who attended the event at Little River Canyon Center with his wife, Donna. “It was like a ride at Disney or something.”

The Hendersons own a conventional, gas-powered 2002 F-150 pickup, and they said the short test drive definitely made them more likely to consider going electric with their next vehicle purchase. The all-electric truck’s smooth, quiet ride also impressed the couple.

“The acceleration puts you back in your seat,” Donna Henderson said.

Donohoo Chevrolet, in collaboration with Drive Electric Alabama and the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, offered free EV test drives at Saturday’s 2025 Little River Earth Fest at Little River Canyon Center. It was the first time test drives have been available at a Drive Electric Alabama EV showcase, as Donohoo Chevrolet showcased Chevy’s EV lineup, which includes crossovers, SUVs and full-sized pickups.

In addition, members of Drive Electric Alabama chapters displayed a variety of EV makes and models and talked one-on-one with many visitors to the Little River Earth Fest in an effort to educate the public about technology, affordability and what it’s like owning an EV.

“The best way to learn about EVs is to talk to people who drive them every day or to simply drive one yourself,” said Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition President Michael Staley. “We appreciate Donohoo Chevrolet helping create this opportunity for people to take test drives. Having personal experience, even if that’s driving an EV for only a few minutes, can really change someone’s perspective about EVs and may inspire them to consider driving electric in the future.”

Drive Electric Alabama has two more EV showcases planned for later this month, both on Saturday, April 26 – the Birmingham Earth Day EV Showcase at The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham and the Bay Area EV Showcase at Chickasabogue Park just outside Mobile. Details for both events can be found online at driveelectric.alabama.gov/resources-events/.