This brunch pot pie recipe has a mind-blowing ingredient for the crust

Nicole McLaughlin cooks up a delicious brunch pot pie that you will want to try. (Nicole McLaughlin Instagram)

When Nicole McLaughlin cooks, you can usually count on her to add a surprise to the recipe.

We saw her introduce okra for an amazing Alabama ratatouille to take it to another level.

Now she is offering this brunch pot pie recipe with a crust topping that you would never expect. Check out the video along with the recipe below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Nelson McLaughlin (@nicolemcmom)

Brunch Pot Pie by Nicole McLaughlin

Ingredients

Half stick of butter

1 tablespoon bacon grease or oil

1 bunch green onions

1 red bell pepper

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 20-ounce bag of diced potatoes (from refrigerated section of your grocer)

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1¼ cups chicken stock

1½ cups half-and-half

1 pound chopped ham

1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

⅓ cup sour cream

Hot sauce to taste

1 box Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

Directions