This brunch pot pie recipe has a mind-blowing ingredient for the crust
When Nicole McLaughlin cooks, you can usually count on her to add a surprise to the recipe.
We saw her introduce okra for an amazing Alabama ratatouille to take it to another level.
Now she is offering this brunch pot pie recipe with a crust topping that you would never expect. Check out the video along with the recipe below.
View this post on Instagram
Brunch Pot Pie by Nicole McLaughlin
Ingredients
- Half stick of butter
- 1 tablespoon bacon grease or oil
- 1 bunch green onions
- 1 red bell pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 1 20-ounce bag of diced potatoes (from refrigerated section of your grocer)
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 1¼ cups chicken stock
- 1½ cups half-and-half
- 1 pound chopped ham
- 1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
- ⅓ cup sour cream
- Hot sauce to taste
- 1 box Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix
Directions
- Melt butter and bacon grease or oil in a deep skillet.
- Chop green onions and add in the whites along with bell pepper, salt and pepper and cook until slightly softened.
- Add diced potatoes along with flour and cook 1-2 minutes.
- Stir in chicken stock and half-and-half and bring it to a simmer. Let it cook for about 10 minutes and then stir in the green parts of the onions, ham, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs and sour cream.
- Check your seasoning and add a little hot sauce if you please.
- Pour everything into a casserole dish and prepare the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix according to the package directions and place dollops of dough over the top, about an inch apart.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes and then top with the butter mixture that comes with the biscuit mix.