04.15.25 

By: Alabama News Center Staff

This brunch pot pie recipe has a mind-blowing ingredient for the crust

Nicole McLaughlin cooks up a delicious brunch pot pie that you will want to try. (Nicole McLaughlin Instagram)

When Nicole McLaughlin cooks, you can usually count on her to add a surprise to the recipe.

We saw her introduce okra for an amazing Alabama ratatouille to take it to another level.

Now she is offering this brunch pot pie recipe with a crust topping that you would never expect. Check out the video along with the recipe below.

 

Brunch Pot Pie by Nicole McLaughlin

Ingredients

  • Half stick of butter
  • 1 tablespoon bacon grease or oil
  • 1 bunch green onions
  • 1 red bell pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 1 20-ounce bag of diced potatoes (from refrigerated section of your grocer)
  • ¼ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1¼ cups chicken stock
  • 1½ cups half-and-half
  • 1 pound chopped ham
  • 1½ cups shredded cheddar cheese
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
  • ⅓ cup sour cream
  • Hot sauce to taste
  • 1 box Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

Directions

  • Melt butter and bacon grease or oil in a deep skillet.
  • Chop green onions and add in the whites along with bell pepper, salt and pepper and cook until slightly softened.
  • Add diced potatoes along with flour and cook 1-2 minutes.
  • Stir in chicken stock and half-and-half and bring it to a simmer. Let it cook for about 10 minutes and then stir in the green parts of the onions, ham, shredded cheddar cheese, eggs and sour cream.
  • Check your seasoning and add a little hot sauce if you please.
  • Pour everything into a casserole dish and prepare the Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix according to the package directions and place dollops of dough over the top, about an inch apart.
  • Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes and then top with the butter mixture that comes with the biscuit mix.

