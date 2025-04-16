Alabama’s Lakeshore Lakers win third consecutive NWBA national championship

The Lakeshore Lakers defeated the Brooks Bullsharks for the 2025 National Wheelchair Basketball Association Varsity Division National Championship.

The tournament at the Henrico Sports & Events Center in Richmond, Virginia, featured athletes from the top 32 ranked teams from across the nation — 16 from the Prep division and 16 from Varsity. The 60-52 victory capped off a one-loss regular season and a third consecutive national championship for the Birmingham-based Lakers.

“I am blessed and honored to be the coach of this team, this family. We have accomplished something truly remarkable and made history for Lakeshore sports teams, being only the second team in the NWBA junior division to secure a three-peat,” said head coach Savannah Gardner. “This was the perfect combination of discipline and consistency, both when we wanted to and when we didn’t. That’s how champions are made. I knew we could do it, and they bought into that truth.”

Two of the Lakeshore Lakers’ star players are Ja’Karius “Pee-Wee” Kemp, with the ball, and Jian Jackson, in the background. Both were named to First Team All-Tournament at the recent National Wheelchair Basketball Association’s 32-team tournament, and both are committed to play college wheelchair basketball, Kemp at University of Texas at Arlington and Jackson at the University of Alabama. (Lakeshore Foundation) The Lakeshore Lakers are only the second team in the NWBA junior division to win three consecutive national championships. (Lakeshore Foundation) The Lakeshore Lakers are only the second team in the NWBA junior division to win three consecutive national championships. (Lakeshore Foundation) The Lakeshore Lakers are only the second team in the NWBA junior division to win three consecutive national championships. (Lakeshore Foundation) The Lakeshore Lakers are only the second team in the NWBA junior division to win three consecutive national championships. (Lakeshore Foundation)

The Lakers train at the Lakeshore Foundation in Homewood, which also serves as an Olympic and Paralympic Training Site. Four players from the Lakers have already accepted offers to play at the collegiate level next season:

“We are very proud of our players, coaches and families for the commitment to a culture of success. It takes sacrifice and dedication to achieve one, let alone three championships. I am proud that our four seniors have committed to continuing their basketball at the intercollegiate level next year,” said Kevin Orr, director of recreation and athletics at Lakeshore Foundation. “Sports are a great opportunity to build confidence that is reflected in all aspects of these players, and they are successful on and off the court,” Orr said.

“I’m excited for the future of this program. The future is bright for the senior leaders of this team, both on the court and off. Stay tuned,” Gardner said.

Several players from the Lakers were honored at the event. Jian Jackson was named Championship Game MVP and First Team All-Tournament. Ja’Karius Kemp was also named to First Team All-Tournament. Jackson Horne was named Tournament Male MVP, and Maddie Ethridge was honored with the Neal R. Sportsmanship Award.