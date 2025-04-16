James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Saturday with warm afternoons

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SUNNY SPRING DAY: With sunshine in full supply, temperatures are in the 70s across Alabama this afternoon, very close to seasonal averages. Tonight will be clear with a low between 47 and 54 degrees.

The weather stays dry through Saturday, with highs returning to the 80s beginning Thursday.

EASTER: Sunday morning will be dry, but we will bring in a chance of showers over the western side of the state by mid to late afternoon. Showers and a few storms are likely statewide Sunday night ahead of a surface front. The high Sunday afternoon will be in the 80s.

The front will become nearly stationary around the Alabama/Tennessee border and will keep a chance of showers in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Some risk of rain will likely continue through the rest of the week as a moist, unstable air mass remains in place. For now, it doesn’t look like a severe weather situation for Alabama with the main dynamic support well to the north.

ON THIS DATE IN 1998: A historic outbreak of at least 13 tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee. Many were strong or violent and tracked long distances, killing four people and injuring nearly 100 while causing hundreds of millions of dollars in damage. One tornado struck downtown Nashville, blowing out numerous windows in skyscrapers and causing the collapse of some older buildings. Three violent tornadoes in southern Middle Tennessee reached F4 to F5 intensity, and an F3 tornado in Pickett County damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. Wilson County was struck by four tornadoes during the event.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.