Jasper Lumber’s $135 million project signals growth for Alabama’s forestry sector

An ongoing upgrade at Jasper Lumber's Walker County sawmill will boost its capacity from 65 million to nearly 225 million board feet annually. (contributed)

Jasper Lumber Co. is nearing completion on a transformative $135 million investment to modernize its sawmill facility, reinforcing its long-term commitment to its Walker County hometown of Jasper and the state’s thriving forestry industry.

The upgrade, which began in 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2026, is equipping the facility with advanced, high-technology equipment that will significantly increase efficiency and production capacity.

Once complete, the mill’s output will grow from 65 million to nearly 225 million board feet annually.

“This is huge for Jasper and comes at a time when many companies are looking at ways to downsize,” Jasper Mayor Gary Cowen said. “Jasper Lumber has long been a major employer in our city and is making an investment that really shows their commitment to the area.”

The sweeping modernization will not only boost production — it will also demand a higher-skilled workforce to operate and maintain the new technology.

‘Future-focused jobs’

Jasper Lumber Plant Manager Cliff Beall credited the company’s employees for driving the investment forward.

“This entire investment is based on the dedication of our existing workforce and their commitment to embrace the opportunity to upgrade their skills and operate a state-of-the-art sawmill,” Beall said. “We are excited about this project and its positive impact on our employees and the community, and we would like to thank the city of Jasper and the Jasper Industrial Development Board for their support.”

Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, praised the project as a model of how existing Alabama companies can thrive through reinvestment and innovation.

“Jasper Lumber’s long-term commitment reflects the strength of Alabama’s forest products sector and the resilience of our rural communities,” McNair said.

“This investment will create high-quality, future-focused jobs while strengthening the economic foundation of the region,” she added.

Local impact

Local leaders say the impact will be felt far beyond the sawmill.

“This project will result in Jasper Lumber exponentially increasing its yearly production,” said Jerry Byars, chairman of the Jasper Industrial Development Board (JIDB).

“It’s a big deal for Jasper industrial development that an existing company like Jasper Lumber is making this kind of investment while providing their employees with the skillset to operate their new equipment at higher career opportunities,” Byars said.

JIDB Executive Director Green Suttles emphasized the broader economic ripple effect: “Area harvesting and transport for the wood required to feed the mill will increase, and this will lead to other offshoot job opportunities stemming from the investment made in the mill.”

This article is based on information from the city of Jasper and appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.