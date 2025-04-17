Alabama’s SEEDS program helps position Lawrence County for job creation, growth

A $2.7 million grant from Alabama’s Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy (SEEDS) program will allow the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board (LCIDB) and local officials to expand an industrial site in the North Alabama county.

The SEEDS program is a statewide initiative designed to assist local governmental entities with funding for the development of industrial property and the acquisition of land for industrial and business use.

“This SEEDS grant is a significant investment in the future of Lawrence County and its ability to attract new industries and jobs,” said Ellen McNair, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The SEEDS program is a vital tool for rural communities, providing the resources needed to develop competitive industrial sites and unlock new business opportunities.”

“Thanks to the leadership of Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature, we are seeing real progress in rural economic development, ensuring that counties like Lawrence have the foundation for sustained prosperity,” she said.

LCIDB will use the SEEDS funding to purchase 100 acres of rail-served land in the Mallard Fox West Industrial Park. The property will be marketed to potential industrial clients.

“Being able to purchase a piece of property in our industrial park is a huge opportunity for Lawrence County,” the LCIDB’s Miranda Nappier said. “It will allow us to gain control of the land and market it to high-quality industries looking to locate here.”

Teaming with the Department of Commerce and LCIDB on the SEEDS investment project were Norfolk Southern, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Decatur-based civil engineering firm Pugh Wright McAnnally.

“Rail-served industrial sites are critical to maintaining a competitive local economy and attracting future economic development, offering businesses accelerated speed-to-market through established and reliable transportation solutions,” said Craig Hudson, group vice president of industrial development for Norfolk Southern.

“We’re proud to partner with Lawrence County and the Tennessee Valley Authority on this important investment in the region, and we look forward to continuing to work together for the benefit of Alabama,” he said.

TVA Product Development joined the partners to assist with site and environmental due diligence and property purchase of the site.

“Congratulations to Lawrence County and its collaboration with the Department of Commerce on this proactive investment in the community,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of economic development, who added that the teamwork “highlights the shared commitment to fostering growth and creating opportunities for the communities we serve.”

Brenda Tuck, rural development manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce, emphasized the significance of this milestone for Lawrence County.

“The SEEDS Act is a lifeline for rural communities striving to enhance their economic competitiveness,” Tuck said. “By laying the groundwork for new opportunities that will benefit local businesses, job seekers and the entire community, the SEEDS program is a testament to Alabama’s goal of ensuring rural communities have the tools they need to thrive.”

SEEDS impact

The SEEDS program, a cornerstone of Ivey’s 2023 “Game Plan” for economic development, addresses the urgent need for quality industrial sites at a time when other states are investing heavily in similar initiatives.

The first round of SEEDS allocations, totaling $30.1 million in 2024, was matched with $38.4 million in local contributions across 29 industrial sites.

A second round of SEEDS grants, announced in February, totaled $23.5 million for 29 sites, supported by local matches exceeding $17 million.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.