Can’t Miss Alabama: Easter egg hunts, other family-friendly entertainment

Easter egg hunts and festivities

Festive attractions taking place across the state:

Have a professional photo taken with live and fuzzy bunnies at the Wharf April 18-19. (contributed)

Renew Our Rivers

The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Smith Lake (Winston County) is April 17-18. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For additional details about the cleanup, contact Jim Eason at msgjeason@yahoo.com. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 134,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,450 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Montevallo Arts Fest

The Montevallo Arts Collaborative will have its annual Montevallo Arts Fest in Orr Park Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists and artisans will line the park to display and sell their fine arts and fine crafts. Paintings, drawings, wood and metal works will be available for purchase. The festival will offer live music, food booths and kids’ activities. Admission is free. For more details, follow along on Facebook.

Artists and artisans will display a variety of work April 19 at Orr Park. (contributed)

Crawfish Festival

The Crawfish Festival returns to The Camp at MidCity in Huntsville Saturday, April 19, for a day filled with crawfish, full bars, vendors and food truck options. Performances are by Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Big Fellaz Brass Band, The StepDads, Camacho and others. To learn more, click here.

UAB events

Performances include:

