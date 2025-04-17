Can’t Miss Alabama: Easter egg hunts, other family-friendly entertainment
Easter egg hunts and festivities
Festive attractions taking place across the state:
- April 18-19: Easter Photos, The Wharf in Orange Beach.
- April 19: Bunny Walk, Trussville Entertainment District.
- April 19: Easter Egg Hunt, Duck Samford Baseball Park in Auburn.
- April 19: Easter Jubilee, Burritt on the Mountain in Huntsville.
- April 19: Montgomery Habitat for Humanity Community Fun Day & Easter Egg Hunt.
- April 19: EGGciting Hunt! Children’s Hands-On Museum in Tuscaloosa.
- April 19: Bunnies & Baskets, OWA in Foley.
- April 20: Easter Brunch Buffet, Grand Bohemian in Mountain Brook.
- April 20: Easter Brunch, Renaissance Mobile Riverview Plaza Hotel.
- April 20: Easter Sunrise Service, Bellingrath Gardens & Home in Theodore.
- April 20: Easter Egg Dash, LuLu’s in Gulf Shores.
Renew Our Rivers
The Renew Our Rivers (ROR) volunteer cleanup at Smith Lake (Winston County) is April 17-18. Cleanup supplies will be provided. For additional details about the cleanup, contact Jim Eason at msgjeason@yahoo.com. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 134,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,450 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.
Montevallo Arts Fest
The Montevallo Arts Collaborative will have its annual Montevallo Arts Fest in Orr Park Saturday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artists and artisans will line the park to display and sell their fine arts and fine crafts. Paintings, drawings, wood and metal works will be available for purchase. The festival will offer live music, food booths and kids’ activities. Admission is free. For more details, follow along on Facebook.
Crawfish Festival
The Crawfish Festival returns to The Camp at MidCity in Huntsville Saturday, April 19, for a day filled with crawfish, full bars, vendors and food truck options. Performances are by Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Big Fellaz Brass Band, The StepDads, Camacho and others. To learn more, click here.
UAB events
Performances include:
- April 17: Alys Stephens Center presents Napoleon Dynamite: A conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries at 7 p.m.
- April 18: UAB Opera presents “The Pirates of Penzance” at 7:30 p.m.
- April 19: UAB Opera presents “The Pirates of Penzance” by Gilbert and Sullivan at 2:30 p.m.
For upcoming shows on the UAB campus calendar, visit calendar.uab.edu. For events at the Alys Stephens Center and its arts organization partners ArtPlay, AEIVA and Arts in Medicine, as well as the Alabama Symphony Orchestra and events presented by the departments of music and theater, visit alysstephens.org.