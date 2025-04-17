James Spann: Warm days ahead for Alabama, with highs in the mid 80s

SUNNY APRIL AFTERNOON: Temperatures are close to 80 degrees across Alabama at midafternoon with a sunny sky. Tonight will be clear with a low in the 50s.

WARMER DAYS AHEAD: We are forecasting highs in the mid 80s across Alabama Friday and over the weekend. There’s no risk of any rain through Saturday, with mostly sunny days and fair nights.

We are getting much better agreement concerning the weather for Easter; it looks like the day will be dry with highs in the mid 80s. We will bring in a chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm Sunday night ahead of a cold front.

The Storm Prediction Center has defined a risk of severe thunderstorms west of Alabama Sunday, but with the main dynamic support passing well to the north, the overall risk of severe storms here Sunday night looks low for now.

NEXT WEEK: The front will stall out somewhere near the Alabama-Tennessee state line, and this will keep some risk of rain in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. In fact, we will have a chance of showers through the latter half of the week, as moisture levels will remain relatively high. The rain next week probably won’t be too heavy, and the days won’t be a washout, but some rain is likely from time to time with highs mostly in the low 80s.

RACE WEEKEND: It is too early to be specific about weather for race weekend at Talladega April 26-27, but global models suggest an upper ridge will be in place. This means the warm days will continue with highs in the 80s, and for now the chance of rain is looking relatively low.

ON THIS DATE IN 1927: An F4 tornado crossed just south of Milton, Oklahoma, passing one mile northwest of Bokoshe. Two farm homes were destroyed. “In one of them, a husband, his wife and their infant were thrown to their deaths, up to 400 yards away,” an account reported.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: A heat wave continued across the eastern U.S. as high pressure off the Carolina coast blocked a frontal boundary across the Plains. Newark, New York, recorded a high of 97 degrees; New York City reached 96.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.