Recipe: How to build the perfect Spring Crudités Platter

Spring is here, and that means longer days, warmer weather and the perfect excuse to make an elegant Spring Crudités Platter. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Recently, I found myself completely inspired after watching an episode of “With Love, Meghan” on Netflix. In this episode, Meghan Markle (Sussex) put together the most gorgeous spread of fresh vegetables and dips, making it look effortlessly chic and inviting. I immediately knew I had to recreate my own version of a stunning Spring Crudités Platter.

If you’ve ever admired a crudités platter at a party and thought it looked too fancy to pull off at home, I’m here to tell you — it’s one of the easiest things you can make. There’s no cooking involved (unless you lightly blanch a few veggies), and all it takes is some simple chopping, arranging and pairing with delicious dips. Whether you’re hosting a brunch, a picnic or just making snack time more exciting for the kids, a crudités platter is a foolproof way to serve up fresh, seasonal produce in a way that feels both elegant and approachable.

How to build the perfect platter

1. Choose your vegetables.

For a spring-themed platter, I wanted to highlight seasonal, colorful and crisp veggies that bring a fresh and slightly sweet flavor to the mix.

Here’s what I used:

Asparagus — Lightly blanched to enhance its color and make it slightly more tender.

Carrots — They add a beautiful pop of color.

Radishes — For a peppery crunch.

Mini sweet peppers — Their natural sweetness makes them irresistible.

Cucumbers — Cool and refreshing, perfect for dipping.

Cauliflower — A great option for some added texture.

Feel free to mix and match with your favorites — snap peas, cherry tomatoes or even blanched green beans would also be great additions.

2. Add a variety of dips.

A crudité platter is only as good as its dips. I love offering a variety of flavors and textures to keep things exciting.

Here’s what I included:

Roasted Beet & Garlic Hummus — My personal favorite. It’s creamy, slightly sweet and has a gorgeous pink color that makes the platter pop. Check out the recipe here.

Classic hummus — A staple that pairs well with every veggie.

Greek yogurt ranch dip — A lighter, tangy take on traditional ranch dressing. It was so easy to make. Simply combine Greek yogurt, minced garlic, finely chopped dill, parsley flakes, salt and pepper.

If you want to get creative, try a pesto-based dip, guacamole or a spicy harissa yogurt dip for added variety.

3. Arrange like a pro.

The key to making your crudités platter look effortlessly beautiful is arranging everything with intention.

Here’s how I do it:

Place your dip bowls on the platter first to anchor the arrangement.

Group similar veggies together. This keeps things visually appealing and makes it easy for guests (or kids) to grab what they like.

Fill in the gaps with extras. Fresh herbs like parsley or dill, crackers or even a few nuts can add texture and variety.

Garnish with fresh flowers.

4. Make it a family favorite.

One of my favorite things about this crudités platter is that it gets my family — especially my kids — to eat more veggies without any complaints. The colorful display makes it fun, and the variety of dips gives them options to explore different flavors. My kids love dipping cucumbers in hummus, and even my husband couldn’t resist the crunchy radishes paired with the beet hummus.

Other tips

Use the freshest veggies you can find for the best flavor and crunch.

Prep ahead. Chop your veggies the night before and store them in an airtight container for easy assembly.

Customize to your crowd. If you’re making this for kids, include more mild-flavored veggies like bell peppers and cucumbers. For an adult gathering, add spicy radishes or marinated artichokes.

There’s something so satisfying about taking simple ingredients and turning them into something that feels special. This Spring Crudités Platter is proof that fresh, whole foods can be just as indulgent as any other appetizer spread. Whether you’re entertaining guests or just looking for a beautiful way to serve more veggies at home, this platter is sure to impress.

Spring Crudités Platter



Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 10

Ingredients

Vegetables:

1 bunch radishes

1 bunch asparagus, lightly blanched

1 bunch carrots, peeled

2 cups mini peppers

3 cups cauliflower florets

1 cucumber, sliced into bite-sized sticks

Dips:

Roasted Beet Hummus

Ranch dip

Classic hummus

Instructions

Wash and dry all of the vegetables in ice-cold water.

Place dips into bowls and place them onto a large platter or cutting board.

Arrange the vegetables around the bowls and garnish with fresh flowers.

Serve immediately.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.