Scott Martin: Not a bad Easter weekend for Alabama; active weather through the work week ahead

TODAY: It’s a fine-looking day to start the weekend across Alabama. Sunshine will dominate the morning, but as we head through the afternoon, a few clouds will begin to filter in from the south as upper ridging begins to shift eastward. That’ll help draw in a little more Gulf moisture, so you’ll notice humidity beginning to tick up a notch. Temperatures will climb through the 80s — warm, but nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year.

EASTER: We’ll continue to feel that added humidity in the air as a cold front makes its way toward the state but stalls out just to our west. We’ll stay dry for most, if not all, of the day, and it’s going to feel warm and muggy at times. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to the mid 80s. A few clouds will be around, but, overall, not a bad day for any Easter plans.

THE WORK WEEK: The weather starts to turn more active on Monday. Clouds will be on the increase, and we’ll see showers moving into northwest Alabama before midday. These will gradually spread southeast, reaching the I-59 corridor by mid-afternoon and areas along I-85 by late evening into overnight. The air will be a little unstable, so we can’t rule out a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail, especially in the afternoon and evening. The severe weather risk is low overall, but, as always, we’ll be watching it closely. Temperatures will again be in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

That stalled front will hang around central Alabama and gradually fizzle out Tuesday, but it’ll keep the atmosphere unsettled. Expect more clouds than sun with periods of showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s.

We’ll be under a zonal flow aloft on Wednesday, and that means disturbances could ride along that flow and bring rounds of showers and storms. Temperatures will be back in the 80s for most.

The zonal flow stays locked in place Thursday, and that keeps rain and thunderstorm chances on the board. Highs will be warming up a bit, reaching the lower 80s to the lower 90s.

The active pattern continues Friday. Rain and storm chances remain, and we’ll stay warm, with highs again in the lower 80s to the lower 90s.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.