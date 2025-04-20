Auburn University veterinary cardiologist performs innovative new surgery to save cat

The Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine's Dr. Randolph Winter, right, and Dr. Michael Tillson partnered for kitten Hashbrown’s innovative heart surgery. (contributed)

Samantha Sampson’s deep love for Hashbrown started in the wee hours of the night as she formula-fed the tiny orange kitten. She did her best to keep the baby and his brother, Tater Tot, nurtured.

But, despite her efforts, Tater Tot grew stronger while Hashbrown struggled.

A visit to Sampson’s primary vet confirmed a serious heart issue for the small feline, and he recommended Dr. Randolph Winter at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine for continued care.

Winter would eventually perform the first surgery of its kind to treat Hashbrown’s heart disease.

A dedicated pet owner

Sampson and her husband take care of feral cats in their neighborhood, but by trying to do good, they embarked on an unexpected medical journey.

“Hashbrown’s mother was a feral cat. It took months to catch her, and when we did, we learned she was pregnant,” Sampson said. “Only two kittens from her litter survived: Hashbrown and Tater Tot.”

When the kittens were six weeks old, Sampson brought them to her veterinarian, Auburn alumnus Dr. Cody Bryan of Eastside Animal Hospital. He heard a heart murmur in Hashbrown, confirmed his lungs were filled with fluid and referred the kitten to see Winter, with whom Bryan worked during vet school.

Hashbrown’s diagnosis, supravalvular mitral stenosis, meant he had a ridge of tissue above the mitral valve that prevented blood from moving from the top of his heart to the bottom.

“I knew Hashbrown couldn’t keep up with his brother, but he could still be a spunky, playful kitten. I had to help him,” Sampson said.

Working as a team

When Winter started working with 4-month-old Hashbrown last fall, the kitten relied on medications to breathe comfortably and struggled to run and play like a normal kitten. Winter had treated similar conditions, but because supravalvular mitral stenosis was so rare, he’d never seen a patient quite like Hashbrown.

Winter normally performs minimally invasive surgeries alone, but, due to Hashbrown’s size, he needed another surgeon, Dr. Michael Tillson, to help him gain access to the heart to perform the cardiological procedure.

“We needed a team-based surgical cardiology approach,” Winter said. “Dr. Tillson and I had worked together before on many patients, but not on a cat as severe, small and young as Hashbrown.”

Confident in care

Sampson immediately appreciated Winter’s communication.

“Dr. Winter explained everything to me. He was confident in his abilities, so I had no doubts,” Sampson said. “Dr. Winter said, ‘I know I can do this, but it’s up to Hashbrown to fight during recovery.’”

Sampson knew Hashbrown would fight.

Winter felt confident because the cardiology and surgical teams considered logistics and identified steps for a successful procedure. He admitted that hybrid procedures are not common but confirmed proven teamwork exists between the two fields.

“This is part of what we do at Auburn,” he said. “The surgical team is great to partner with, and we collaborate in a way that works.”

A pioneering surgery

The surgery involved a hybrid balloon valvuloplasty, which meant Winter inflated a balloon across the obstructed area around Hashbrown’s heart, making a larger opening. Once the balloon was deflated and removed, blood could flow properly.

Rightfully anxious about the surgery, Sampson’s worry was eased by Winter’s bedside manner.

“Dr. Winter explained the surgery in layperson’s terms,” she said. “There were even whiteboards in the exam room on which he drew pictures, so we could fully understand what would transpire. The level of care the Auburn team provided was amazing, from the surgeons to the medical students to the scheduling desk.”

Making up for lost time

Following surgery, Hashbrown acted like the kitten Sampson knew he could be.

“As soon as Hashbrown had the surgery and recovered, it’s like he is making up for lost time,” Sampson said. “He is a fighter and has a will for life.”

Following his post-op appointment in March, Winter confirmed Hashbrown’s prognosis is strong.

“He is running and playing like a normal cat, climbing the walls and having energy,” he said.

The hole near Hashbrown’s heart remains open, and the doctors are hopeful it will stay open for the cat’s lifetime.

Sampson is optimistic, too, thanks to Auburn.

“The team at Auburn gave us hope, and, honestly, I do not think any other place could do what they have done,” she said.

This story originally appeared on Auburn University’s website.