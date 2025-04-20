University of Montevallo again named a military-friendly school

The University of Montevallo was designated a military-friendly school for exceptional service to students and their families. (contributed)

The University of Montevallo (UM) has again been designated a military-friendly school, highlighting the institution’s strong commitment to providing exceptional support and resources for its military students and their families.

“It takes a lot of hardworking and dedicated people to make these designations possible,” said Traci Crenshaw, director of UM’s Office of Veteran and Military Affairs. “Without immense support from Dr. Tammi Dahle, UM Student Accounts and UM Student Aid, it would be nearly impossible to accomplish all that we do on a daily basis for our military-related students.”

This is the fifth time UM has earned the Military Friendly School status since the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs opened in 2019. Montevallo has also been named a Military Spouse Friendly School for the second time, a designation given to higher education institutions based on their ability to provide quality post-secondary education experiences for spouses of service members.

“Montevallo truly lives up to its motto ‘You Belong at Montevallo’ by welcoming and providing outstanding service for our veterans and their families,” Crenshaw said.

Created in 2003 by Viqtory, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business, Military Friendly rates companies and colleges on their programs to recruit and retain military veterans as employees and students. The organizations and institutions that choose to participate in the process earn their Military Friendly designation. Military Friendly’s mission is to create maximum professional opportunity for our nation’s military service members, veterans and military spouses.

The final ratings are determined by combining the institutions’ survey responses and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based assessment. Military Friendly measures schools’ ability to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

For more information about the UM Veteran and Military Affairs office, visit montevallo.edu/veteran-and-military-affairs.

This story originally appeared on the University of Montevallo’s website.