Explore the University of Alabama anytime, anywhere with new virtual campus tour

A screen shot from the University of Alabama's new virtual tour of the UA campus, featuring more than 30 locations. (University of Alabama)

No matter where you are, you can now get an immersive look at the University of Alabama 24/7 with the 360 Campus Visit experience.

This virtual tour leads visitors through a series of panoramic views showcasing the resources and opportunities available on campus.

“We are excited to have this new virtual tour as a way for prospective students to explore all of the resources that UA has to offer,” said Andrew Tucker, director of admissions experience. “We hope this will be a way for students to get a first look at the university and be encouraged to come experience the campus in person.”

The virtual tour features more than 30 iconic campus locations, from classrooms and academic settings to dining and residence halls. It’s an ideal way to get acquainted with the campus and what UA has to offer, whether you’re just down the road or halfway across the world.

“In the virtual tour, we can showcase areas of campus using 360 photos, aerial drone shots and videos that are not featured in other campus visit experiences,” Tucker said. “This is an exciting opportunity for prospective students to explore UA in-depth more than ever before.”

While the tour is built with prospective students and families in mind, visitors of all kinds may find it a helpful way to get oriented with the campus and explore UA’s offerings.

The virtual tour is accessible on any web browser or mobile device; no special app is required.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.