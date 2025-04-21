Video: How the 42nd Air Base Wing supports Alabama’s Maxwell Air Force Base
The 42nd Air Base Wing provides the security, logistics and a host of other support functions to the dozens of organizations and mission partners at Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex in Montgomery. Air University and its schoolhouses, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and the Holm Center as the largest commissioned officer accessioning organization within the Air Force Accessions Center, rely on the necessary resources and facilities built and maintained by the 42nd ABW team. Learn more in this video.