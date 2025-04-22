Alabama Power and Birmingham’s Better Basics educate students about storm readiness, careers

Shane Seeley, a lead lineman at Alabama Power, reads a children's book and gives students at Glen Oaks Intermediate School in Fairfield a close-up look at a bucket truck. (Sym Posey / The Birmingham Times

Israel Jones, a fifth grader at Glen Oaks Intermediate School in Fairfield, said he always wanted to be an engineer when he got older. Now he also wants to be a lineman for a big utility.

That’s because the 11-year-old got a chance last week to hear Alabama Power Lead Lineman Shane Seeley read the children’s book “Joe the Lineman” by Mario Dealba and Reka Jambrich to students.

Alabama Power is partnering with Better Basics, an education nonprofit, to educate children and the community about safety around electricity during storm season.

The student said he learned three things after hearing Seeley read: “What a lineman’s job requires; being a lineman means you can help people in their daily lives; and a lineman’s most important job is to be helpful when others are in danger,” Jones said. “When I grow up, I want to be an engineer, but after today, I want to be a lineman as well.”

As a lineman, Seeley said part of his job means always working out in the community, “and we welcome the opportunity to interact with our customers.”

At Glen Oaks, Seeley answered questions about his career at Alabama Power and provided an up-close look at a bucket truck, also known as a boom truck. This specialized utility vehicle is equipped with a hydraulic arm (boom) and a man-carrying bucket at the end used to raise workers to elevated areas for electrical line maintenance, tree trimming or sign installation.

“It’s never too early to start learning about safety around electricity, so we’re thankful for the chance to be here today and spend some time with these students, having fun while sharing information that could help keep them safe,” Seeley said.

Kris Talley, Fairfield 21st CCLC program director with Better Basics, said visitors like Seeley not only help children read but also provide enrichment. “I am sure that if not all, most of our children have never been exposed to a lineman … from Alabama Power. It might even provide them with career aspirations.”

This article was originally published by The Birmingham Times.