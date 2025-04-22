Alabama’s Pursell Agri-Tech teams with Wastech on fertilizer venture in Malaysia

Pursell Agri-Tech CEO Tim Ferguson speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the planned fertilizer plant that it’s building with Wastech Group in Malaysia. (contributed)

In a groundbreaking move, Alabama-based Pursell Agri-Tech is teaming with Wastech Group, an integrated agricultural and landscaping solutions provider based in Southeast Asia, to establish a state-of-the-art facility in Malaysia dedicated to the production of advanced controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs).

This partnership will combine Wastech’s expertise in agricultural solutions with Pursell’s cutting-edge coating technology to create a sustainable fertilizer that will revolutionize farming practices across Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region.

Beyond Malaysia, the facility will serve markets across Southeast Asia as well as Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan, where demand for advanced fertilizer technologies is growing due to increasing sustainability initiatives and evolving agricultural practices.

By combining Pursell’s precision nutrient delivery technology with Wastech’s market expertise and agronomic insights, the partnership aims to drive efficiency, productivity and sustainability across these agricultural regions.

“Partnering with Wastech to build a plant in Malaysia is ideal,” said Tim Ferguson, CEO of Pursell. “It’s located near key substrate and material suppliers and creates opportunities to address the diverse nutrition needs of customers in the region in a predictable, prescriptive and profitable way.”

The Pursell family has been in the business of agriculture for more than 100 years and has long pioneered the use of polymer coating for the purpose of controlling fertilizer release rates and enhancing nutrient use efficiency.

Pursell Agri-Tech, based in Sylacauga, is committed to expanding on this legacy by developing and commercializing sustainable, next-generation controlled-release fertilizer and coating technologies that increase agricultural output and productivity while reducing the impact on the environment.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility was held last week.

“Alabama continues to be a leader in agricultural innovation, and this partnership between Pursell Agri-Tech and Wastech Group is a testament to the state’s ability to foster global collaborations that drive both technological advancement and economic growth,” said Christina Stimpson, chief officer of global business for the Alabama Department of Commerce.

“As this groundbreaking project in Malaysia unfolds, it will not only benefit the Southeast Asian region but also underscore Alabama’s role in shaping the future of sustainable agriculture,” she said.

Innovative approach

This joint venture highlights a strong commitment to bringing new technologies to Malaysia, further solidifying the country’s role as a key hub for agricultural innovation. The collaboration will not only enhance the country’s agricultural productivity but also create job opportunities and foster economic growth in the region.

Controlled-release fertilizers represent the next step in sustainable farming technology. By gradually releasing nutrients over an extended period, CRFs ensure that plants receive a consistent supply of essential nutrients, reducing the need for frequent fertilizer applications.

This innovative approach results in improved nutrient efficiency, lower labor costs and less fertilizer waste, making CRFs the essential tool for farmers looking to optimize their resources.

“This partnership with Pursell marks a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable agriculture in Southeast Asia,” said Nicholas Hii, executive director of Wastech Group.

“By integrating Pursell’s cutting-edge coating technology with Wastech’s deep expertise in the region, we are well-positioned to deliver high-performance, cost-effective and environmentally responsible fertilizer solutions that meet the needs of agricultural customers,” he said.

This partnership underscores the shared commitment of Wastech and Pursell to sustainability.

CRF technology helps mitigate nutrient runoff, reduces environmental pollution and promotes healthier soils. By optimizing the use of fertilizers, CRFs ensure that less is wasted, making it a key player in promoting sustainable farming practices.

The new facility will create a range of job opportunities in Malaysia, boosting the local economy and supporting the agricultural workforce.

The joint venture will enhance the ability to export CRF technology across Southeast Asia. As one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters, Malaysia plays a pivotal role in the global supply of agricultural commodities, including palm oil, rubber and rice.

With its long-term financial and environmental benefits, CRF technology is expected to play an essential role in strengthening the sustainability and competitiveness of agriculture across Southeast Asia.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.