James Spann: Scattered showers, storms today mainly over north, central Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Scattered showers and thunderstorms persist over north Alabama early this morning ahead of a stalled surface front near the Alabama/Tennessee border. We will maintain the chance of a few passing showers or storms over the northern half of the state through Wednesday with more clouds than sun.

A shower or thunderstorm is possible today over south Alabama as well, but they will be fewer in number. Highs will be generally in the upper 70s today, followed by low 80s Wednesday.

REST OF THE WEEK/THE WEEKEND: The front to the north will slowly lift northward and dissipate, so showers and storms will become more isolated across Alabama Thursday through the weekend. The best chance of seeing an afternoon shower will be across the northern third of the state; the chance of any one spot seeing rain over the weekend is around 1 in 5. The weather stays warm, with highs in the mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The strong upper ridge over Florida and the Southeast should keep most of Alabama warm and dry through the week. Temperatures remain above average, with highs generally in the mid 80s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1997: An F2 tornado tore through Rainsville, in DeKalb County, injuring 10 people. Eleven of 12 police cars in Rainsville were either damaged or destroyed, and several of the city’s firetrucks were damaged.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: Tropical Storm Ana became the first Atlantic tropical storm since records began in 1871 to form during April. Maximum sustained winds reached 55 mph.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.