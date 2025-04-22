Magic City Art Connection marks 42 years of inspiring creativity in Birmingham, Alabama

The Magic City Art Connection on April 25-27 will bring together more than 150 juried fine artists from across the region and country. (contributed)

The Magic City Art Connection (MCAC), Birmingham’s long-running spring arts festival, returns for its 42nd year April 25-27. Set against the striking backdrop of Sloss Furnaces, this three-day event brings together more than 150 juried fine artists from across the region and country. Visitors can expect a weekend filled with art, culture, food and community — all in celebration of creativity in its many forms.

Founded on the mission to create, inspire, educate and collect, MCAC has become a major cultural tradition in Birmingham. With thousands of works on display in a wide variety of styles, mediums and price points, the festival is designed for both seasoned collectors and those just beginning their art journey.

Local painter Vicki Denaburg, who has taken part in MCAC for more than 15 years, describes the event’s lasting impact. “I look forward to MCAC every year,” Denaburg said. “I’m local and love interacting with the supportive patrons year after year. It’s amazing how many new people I continue to meet.”

The festival is a celebration of exploration through a variety of art forms and mediums, as Dan Bynum, a 2-D mixed media artist from Birmingham, said. “My favorite experience at Magic City Art Connection is discovering fresh, interesting art — the work made by artists who dare to never do what’s come before,” Bynum said. “At MCAC, there is always art that feels authentic and for the right reasons.”

This year’s featured artist is Dori DeCamillis, a Birmingham-based painter and co-owner of Red Dot Gallery in Edgewood. Originally from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, DeCamillis became a regular at MCAC in the 1990s, earning multiple awards and building a strong following. Her exhibition near the Festival Information Center will showcase her return to the festival and celebrate her artistic evolution.

Ray Wetzel, director and curator of the Gadsden Museum of Art, will serve as this year’s juror, awarding a selection of exhibiting artists for excellence. Visitors can spot these award-winning pieces marked with ribbons throughout the festival.

After browsing the artist booths, bring the kids over to Imagination Festival’s interactive workshops, which focus on art making and art education. These inspiring, educational, small- and large-scale art-making workshops are led by Birmingham artists and instructors.

Looking for something to sip and savor? A key highlight of the weekend is Corks & Chefs, MCAC’s signature tasting experience and one of the festival’s most beloved traditions. Now in its 28th year, the event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27. Guests can enjoy tastings from local chefs, caterers and beverage makers, including wine, cocktails, craft beer, nonalcoholic options and seated tasting seminars. Held inside the Sloss Casting Shed, the experience allows attendees to sample a wide range of flavors while continuing to explore the festival’s art offerings. All Corks & Chefs tickets include a three-day pass to the MCAC.

Whether you come for the art, the chef tastings or the vibrant atmosphere, Magic City Art Connection offers an unforgettable way to experience Birmingham’s creative spirit.

For more information and advance ticket purchases, including entry to Corks & Chefs, visit magiccityart.com.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.