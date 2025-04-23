Alabama Power volunteers add vibrancy to Brantwood Children’s Home

Volunteers from the Alabama Power Stewardship Working Group, Alabama Power Service Organization and Alabama Power’s Southern Division recently helped improve the grounds at Brantwood Children’s Home in Montgomery. (Michael Tomberlin / Alabama News Center)

It’s that time of year when many homeowners spruce up the outdoors to welcome spring.

There is no less a desire to have your home looking great if that home happens to be Brantwood Children’s Home.

But the home that fosters children for the Alabama Department of Human Resources devotes its own resources to house, feed, clothe and educate children and young adults. Anything extra requires help from others.

Enter Alabama Power Stewardship Working Group, Alabama Power Service Organization and Alabama Power Southern Division. The volunteers worked to pull weeds, clean up the courtyard, add landscaping materials and pollinator plants, and make other improvements to the grounds.

Brantwood Executive Director Jerald Jones was appreciative.

“This means more than you will ever know,” he said. “We cannot do what we do without organizations like this.”

If you would like to support Brantwood Children’s Home, click here.