Can’t Miss Alabama: Experience the best in quilts, art and food

The 2024 Airing of the Quilts Festival in Gee’s Bend. (Stacy K. Allen / Airing of the Quilts 2024)

Gee’s Bend Airing of the Quilts Festival Awareness Tour

The Airing of the Quilts tour will stop in Mobile to celebrate the artistry and history of the Gee’s Bend quilters. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to experience an extraordinary collection of handmade quilts, witness live quilting demonstrations and gain a deeper connection to the rich cultural traditions of quilting in Gee’s Bend. Register for the event here. The event will take place Saturday, April 26, at 564 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. For upcoming events, follow this link.

Sporting events

Cheer on your favorite team:

April 25: Birmingham Stallions will take on the Memphis Showboats at Protective Stadium. Click here for tickets.

April 27: Birmingham Legion FC will face the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Protective Stadium. Click here for tickets.

April 29-May 4: Birmingham Barons will battle the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Regions Field. Click here for tickets.

Magic City Art Connection

Thousands of works of art will be on exhibit and available for purchase April 25-27 at the annual Magic City Art Connection (MCAC) at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark. MCAC will spotlight 150 juried fine artists from the region, state and around the country. Add to the art collecting experience at the annual Corks & Chefs: A Taste of Birmingham. The tasting event will spotlight local tastemakers as it presents culinary dishes for patrons to pair with select wines, cocktails, craft beer and spirits. Visit magiccityart.com for the complete lineup and ticket information.

Renew Our Rivers

Renew Our Rivers (ROR) is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000. Since its start, more than 134,000 volunteers have removed more than 8,450 tons of trash and debris from rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states.

Upcoming cleanups:

Smith Lake (Cullman County) cleanup is Friday, April 25. For more information, contact Jim Murphy at 205-529-5981.

Weiss Lake cleanup is Saturday, April 26. For more information, contact Matt Adams at 678-347-5171.

Cleanup supplies will be provided. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival

Bring your chair or blanket and enjoy blues musicians at the annual Bob Sykes Barbecue and Blues Festival in Bessemer Saturday, April 26. The festival will combine the blues and barbecue from noon to 6 p.m. There is something for the entire family, including a kids’ corner. The festival offers arts and crafts, outdoor exhibits and a diverse selection of vendors. The charity beneficiary will be Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, whose mission is to feed people in need today and foster collaborative solutions to end hunger tomorrow. Any shelf-stable food item will be accepted at the entrance gates. Gates open at 11 a.m. Buy tickets at bobsykesblues.com, eventbrite or at the restaurant. For detailed information, call 205-426-1400.

Family Fun Day and Resources Fair

The city of Prattville will have its inaugural Family Fun Day and Resources Fair Saturday, April 26, at the Bradford Branch YMCA from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can expect fun-filled activities such as games and inflatables while the event raises awareness about domestic violence, parental alienation and child abuse prevention. For more information, email brandon.goldwire@prattvilleal.gov or knicole.clark@outlook.com. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

Strawberry festivals

Enjoy a variety of strawberry festivals across the state:

Cullman's Alabama Strawberry Festival is April 25-26. Calera's Strawberry Festival is April 26.

Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR race weekend events include:

For the complete lineup, visit talladegasuperspeedway.com.

St. Elias Lebanese Food and Cultural Festival

Celebrate faith, food and culture at the annual Lebanese Food and Cultural Festival April 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Have your choice of Lebanese food for lunch, dinner or dessert. The festival will offer traditional Lebanese dance demonstrations, silent auction, Cedar Run 5K and Shake Fun Run, church tour and dabke like no one is watching to a live Lebanese band.

Takeout: For walkup and takeout orders, follow the signs on the south side of the church. Pre-orders will not be accepted.

Delivery: For anyone living or working in the downtown or Southside areas, there will be free deliveries on food orders of $150 or more on Friday, April 25. Coordinate with your co-workers and order online at stelias.org through April 24 at 5 p.m. for the most authentic Lebanese lunch.

Food allergies alert: Food may contain or come into contact with common allergens, such as dairy, soybeans, tree nuts or wheat. Debit and credit cards only. St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church is at 836 Eighth St. South.

Drive Electric Alabama

Events around the state include:

Location: Birmingham.

Birmingham. What: Birmingham Earth Day EV Showcase.

Birmingham Earth Day EV Showcase. When: Saturday, April 26, 8 a.m. to noon.

Saturday, April 26, 8 a.m. to noon. Where: The Market at Pepper Place, 2930 Third Ave. South.

The Market at Pepper Place, 2930 Third Ave. South. Registration: Register your EV here.

Register your EV here. Cost: Free.

Location: Mobile.

Mobile. What: Bay Area EV Showcase.

Bay Area EV Showcase. When: Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where : Chickasabogue Park, 760 Aldock Road in Eight Mile.

: Chickasabogue Park, 760 Aldock Road in Eight Mile. Registration: Register your EV here.

Register your EV here. Cost: Free.

Learn more at driveelectricalalabama.com.