Alabama high school designated Purple Star School

U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Adams, Chief Master Sgt. Craig Cook and Master Sgt. Chad Carroll from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, join faculty, students and family members at Hewitt-Trussville High School as the school is officially designated an Alabama Purple Star School. The 117th partnered with the school as its official military organization to promote the Purple Star program that highlights the school’s commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families. (Paul Mann / U.S. Air National Guard)

Jefferson County is home to more than 32,000 veterans, a combination of active duty, reserve component and retirees, and their children attend Jefferson County schools. Military-connected students face hardships that many of their counterparts don’t, and sometimes these students need extra support. Hewitt-Trussville High School just delivered that support.

Hewitt-Trussville High School has been designated an Alabama Purple Star School, and more than 40 families will directly benefit from this designation. “There’s a lot of movement as you change from duty station to duty station,” said Aaron King, principal at Hewitt-Trussville, “and we have those things in mind to make sure they feel welcomed and part of our community.”

According to the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC), a military-connected child can expect to move six to nine times from kindergarten through high school graduation. This can affect a service member’s willingness to move or remain in the service if it means removing a child from a school or system multiple times.

Dr. Patrick Martin, superintendent of Trussville City Schools, said, “My father was in the military as well, (and) I went to three different high schools. I know what it’s like to go to a new school where you don’t know anybody, and having something like Purple Star to support you is a big deal.”

Amy Cane, Col. Mike Adams, commander of the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Aaron King, principal of Hewitt-Trussville High School, and Lauren Cooley recognize Rebecca Strange as the driving force behind Hewitt-Trussville’s designation as an Alabama Purple Star School. Faculty, students and family members were on hand to promote the Purple Star program that highlights the school’s commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families. (Paul Mann / U.S. Air National Guard) Dr. Patrick Martin, superintendent of Trussville City Schools, shares some of his personal experiences as a Department of Defense Dependent Schools student with Hewitt-Trussville High School students, faculty and families in the school’s library. Martin and others were on hand for the official announcement as Hewitt-Trussville was designated as an Alabama Purple Star School, highlighting the school’s commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families. (Paul Mann / U.S. Air National Guard) U.S. Air Force Col. Mike Adams, commander of the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Alabama Air National Guard, and Aaron King, principal of Hewitt-Trussville High School, recognize the school’s designation as an Alabama Purple Star School. The 117th partnered with the high school as its official military organization to promote the Purple Star program that highlights its commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families. (Paul Mann / U.S. Air National Guard) Rebecca Strange, one of Hewitt-Trussville High School’s military family liaisons, speaks to students and family members who gathered inside the school’s library to officially announce the school’s designation as an Alabama Purple Star School. Strange, along with Col. Mike Adams, commander of the 117th Air Refueling Wing, and Aaron King, principal of Hewitt-Trussville, were on hand to promote the Purple Star program highlighting the school’s commitment to supporting military-connected students and their families. (Paul Mann / U.S. Air National Guard)

According to the school’s website, officials have been working toward Purple Star designation for several months, using training resources provided by the MCEC. Hewitt-Trussville satisfied all of the required components, then chose to go above and beyond and partnered with a local military installation, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base.

“Being part of this program, at the school where the kids of several of my airmen attend, is huge,” said Col. Mike Adams, commander of the 117th Air Refueling Wing. “We have regular Air Force and Air National Guard families who call Trussville home, and having this level of local support makes all the difference in the world to these airmen and their families.”

Rebecca Strange, office coordinator and bookkeeper at Hewitt-Trussville, led the committee to get the school designated as a Purple Star School. She and King previously worked together in the Huntsville City Schools at Huntsville High School, helping it be designated as a Purple Star School Program.

Strange told military families and students who attended Hewitt-Trussville’s designation ceremony, “I know there are so many sacrifices that you make, and, if we can just be that friendly face, just know that we’re all there for you, for that reason – you’re the reason we are doing this.”