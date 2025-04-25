James Spann: A few spotty showers, storms for Alabama later today; warm weekend ahead

RADAR CHECK: At daybreak we have scattered showers over the northern third of Alabama; temperatures are in the 60s. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with a few showers and storms developing this afternoon and early tonight over the northern and central counties. Showers will be somewhat scattered and random; it won’t rain everywhere, but a few spots could see a brief heavy downpour like recent days. Most of south Alabama will be dry; highs will be the low 80s in most communities. The average high today for Birmingham is 77.

THE WEEKEND: Most of the weekend will be dry across Alabama with highs between 80 and 85 degrees. However, we still can’t rule out a few isolated afternoon and evening showers over the northern half of the state. The chance of any one spot seeing rain both days is 15-25%.

NEXT WEEK: The weather won’t change much through the first half of the week; showers remain scarce with highs in the 80s. A cold front late in the week could bring an increased chance of showers and storms by Thursday night and Friday. There’s still no sign of any severe thunderstorm threat for the next seven to 10 days.

RACE WEEKEND: For NASCAR fans coming into Talladega, the weather looks generally favorable through Sunday with warm, humid days; highs will be mostly in the low 80s. The highest risk of a passing shower and thunderstorm will come late this afternoon or early tonight. Odds of rain Saturday and Sunday are low, although a brief shower can’t be completely ruled out.

ON THIS DATE IN 1912: An estimated F4 tornado struck Ponca City, Oklahoma. One person was killed, and 119 homes were damaged or destroyed. Dozens of oil derricks were flattened or twisted southwest of town. The tornado was reportedly visible and audible for 20 miles.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: Tornadoes touched down across a few states west of Alabama, some of which caused significant damage in Arkansas. An intense supercell thunderstorm tracked near the Little Rock area and a tornado emergency was declared for the city of Vilonia. A large EF2 wedge tornado struck the town, causing severe damage and killing four people. A strong EF3 tornado had also struck the Hot Springs Village area earlier that evening; that tornado caused severe damage and resulted in one death.

This was the beginning of the “Superoutbreak” of tornadoes April 25-28, 2011; a total of 360 tornadoes touched down, killing 324 people. Alabama’s big day would come on April 27.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.