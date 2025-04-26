Published On: 04.26.25 | 

By: Andrea Mathis

Recipe: Big-Batch Watermelon Mint Julep

Mint Julep is made with bourbon, fresh mint leaves, sugar and crushed ice, served in a silver or pewter cup to enhance its chill. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

The Mint Julep dates back to the 18th century, when it was enjoyed as a medicinal tonic before evolving into a beloved social libation.

Traditionally, a Mint Julep is made with bourbon, fresh mint leaves, sugar and crushed ice, served in a silver or pewter cup to enhance its chill. The combination of cool mint, smooth bourbon and a hint of sweetness creates a drink that’s perfect for sipping on a sunny day.

I wanted to add a refreshing twist to the traditional recipe, so I decided to add in fresh watermelon. By incorporating fresh watermelon, I was able to elevate the classic Mint Julep with a burst of summer flavors and vibrant colors, making it an ideal companion for festivities and warm-weather gatherings.

Whether you’re watching the races trackside or hosting a Derby-themed gathering at home, this refreshing cocktail is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Cheers to the Kentucky Derby, to cherished traditions and to the joy of sharing good times with loved ones.

Big-Batch Watermelon Mint Julep. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

Big-Batch Watermelon Mint Julep

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 10 cocktails

Ingredients

  • 1 mini watermelon sliced into wedges, plus more for garnish
  • 4 bunches fresh mint plus extra for garnish
  • 4 cups sweetened watermelon juice (I prefer Simply Watermelon)
  • 3 cups bourbon
  • 1 cup club soda, chilled
  • Ice

Instructions

  • Place watermelon wedges and fresh mint leaves in a large pitcher or bowl.
  • Pour in the watermelon juice, bourbon and club soda.
  • Stir well to ensure the flavors are evenly distributed.
  • Fill glasses or silver cups with ice and pour in the watermelon mint julep.
  • Garnish each glass with a mint sprig and a small watermelon wedge. Enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information (1 cocktail): calories 159, carbohydrates 15 grams, protein 0 grams, fat 0 grams, saturated fat 0 grams, fiber 0 grams, sugar 13 grams, sodium 7 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.

