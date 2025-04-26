Recipe: Big-Batch Watermelon Mint Julep
The Mint Julep dates back to the 18th century, when it was enjoyed as a medicinal tonic before evolving into a beloved social libation.
Traditionally, a Mint Julep is made with bourbon, fresh mint leaves, sugar and crushed ice, served in a silver or pewter cup to enhance its chill. The combination of cool mint, smooth bourbon and a hint of sweetness creates a drink that’s perfect for sipping on a sunny day.
I wanted to add a refreshing twist to the traditional recipe, so I decided to add in fresh watermelon. By incorporating fresh watermelon, I was able to elevate the classic Mint Julep with a burst of summer flavors and vibrant colors, making it an ideal companion for festivities and warm-weather gatherings.
Whether you’re watching the races trackside or hosting a Derby-themed gathering at home, this refreshing cocktail is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Cheers to the Kentucky Derby, to cherished traditions and to the joy of sharing good times with loved ones.
Big-Batch Watermelon Mint Julep
Serves: 10 cocktails
Ingredients
- 1 mini watermelon sliced into wedges, plus more for garnish
- 4 bunches fresh mint plus extra for garnish
- 4 cups sweetened watermelon juice (I prefer Simply Watermelon)
- 3 cups bourbon
- 1 cup club soda, chilled
- Ice
Instructions
- Place watermelon wedges and fresh mint leaves in a large pitcher or bowl.
- Pour in the watermelon juice, bourbon and club soda.
- Stir well to ensure the flavors are evenly distributed.
- Fill glasses or silver cups with ice and pour in the watermelon mint julep.
- Garnish each glass with a mint sprig and a small watermelon wedge. Enjoy.
Recipe notes
Nutrition information (1 cocktail): calories 159, carbohydrates 15 grams, protein 0 grams, fat 0 grams, saturated fat 0 grams, fiber 0 grams, sugar 13 grams, sodium 7 milligrams.
Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.