Recipe: Big-Batch Watermelon Mint Julep

Mint Julep is made with bourbon, fresh mint leaves, sugar and crushed ice, served in a silver or pewter cup to enhance its chill. (Andrea Mathis / Beautiful Eats & Things)

The Mint Julep dates back to the 18th century, when it was enjoyed as a medicinal tonic before evolving into a beloved social libation.

Traditionally, a Mint Julep is made with bourbon, fresh mint leaves, sugar and crushed ice, served in a silver or pewter cup to enhance its chill. The combination of cool mint, smooth bourbon and a hint of sweetness creates a drink that’s perfect for sipping on a sunny day.

I wanted to add a refreshing twist to the traditional recipe, so I decided to add in fresh watermelon. By incorporating fresh watermelon, I was able to elevate the classic Mint Julep with a burst of summer flavors and vibrant colors, making it an ideal companion for festivities and warm-weather gatherings.

Whether you’re watching the races trackside or hosting a Derby-themed gathering at home, this refreshing cocktail is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Cheers to the Kentucky Derby, to cherished traditions and to the joy of sharing good times with loved ones.

Big-Batch Watermelon Mint Julep

Click here for a printable recipe.

Serves: 10 cocktails

Ingredients

1 mini watermelon sliced into wedges, plus more for garnish

4 bunches fresh mint plus extra for garnish

4 cups sweetened watermelon juice (I prefer Simply Watermelon)

3 cups bourbon

1 cup club soda, chilled

Ice

Instructions

Place watermelon wedges and fresh mint leaves in a large pitcher or bowl.

Pour in the watermelon juice, bourbon and club soda.

Stir well to ensure the flavors are evenly distributed.

Fill glasses or silver cups with ice and pour in the watermelon mint julep.

Garnish each glass with a mint sprig and a small watermelon wedge. Enjoy.

Recipe notes

Nutrition information (1 cocktail): calories 159, carbohydrates 15 grams, protein 0 grams, fat 0 grams, saturated fat 0 grams, fiber 0 grams, sugar 13 grams, sodium 7 milligrams.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.