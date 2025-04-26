Scott Martin: Mix of sun, heat and some storms ahead for Alabama; much cooler next weekend

THE WEEKEND: Low clouds and fog should lift by midmorning, leading to a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Highs today will climb into the upper 70s to the upper 80s. A weak cold front will drift through the state, and while the air remains relatively dry, there’s just enough lift to squeeze out a few isolated showers or storms later this afternoon. Rain chances are low — about 15% — but if a storm does form, it could produce gusty winds and small hail. Cooler, drier air filters in tonight, with lows dropping back into the 50s.

Sunday looks mostly dry and warm. Expect highs in the upper 70s to the lower 90s, depending on your location — cooler north, warmer south. We’ll see a good bit of mid and high cloudiness through the day. A weakening complex of showers may drift in from the west late in the afternoon or evening, but the vast majority of the day will stay dry.

THE WORK WEEK: An easterly breeze develops as high pressure settles just off the Carolina coast on Monday. A backdoor front will push into Alabama from Georgia by afternoon. This could bring a slight chance of a shower or storm, mainly across the eastern counties. Most of the area stays dry, though, and it’ll be warmer, with highs between the lower 80s and lower 90s.

Summer-like conditions settle in for midweek. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and mostly dry, with only the smallest chance of a pop-up shower, mainly over the east. Look for highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s on Tuesday and the mid 80s to lower 90s on Wednesday.

The pattern begins to shift by Thursday. Moisture will increase as a warm front lifts northward, leading to better chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and evening. Highs will stay throughout the 80s.

A strong cold front arrives Friday, bringing a good chance for scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms during the day. Behind the front, we’ll finally get some relief from the heat. Highs will drop into the upper 70s to upper 80s by late in the day.

LOOKING AHEAD: Big changes are ahead next weekend as a strong upper trough develops over the eastern United States. A late-season push of cool, dry air will settle in across Alabama. Morning lows by next Sunday could drop into the 40s and 50s, so don’t rush to pack away the light jackets just yet.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.