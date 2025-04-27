This wonder at Alabama’s Mobile Bay happens in only one other location on Earth

Although it's impossible to predict the precise time, location and length of a jubilee, it typically happens once a year, and locals around Mobile Bay keep an eye on the water for signs that it's occurring. (City of Fairhope)

There is a natural phenomenon that occurs in only two places on Earth — Mobile Bay in the United States and Tokyo Bay in Japan. This natural wonder, known as a jubilee, is a fascinating sight to see.

At this time, fish and other wildlife are pushed into the shallow water because of low amounts of dissolved oxygen. Entirely unpredictable, the event that typically occurs annually is characterized by an impressive influx of rarely seen sea life along the shore.

Many fishermen witness and take part in the exciting event. While making predictions as to the jubilee’s precise time, location and length are nearly impossible, locals are on high alert for the incoming influx. While fishermen must stay in line with limits, laws and regulations around the amount of marine life harvested, they are encouraged to enjoy the excitement that comes with this experience.

Mobile Bay’s Eastern Shore is a known hotspot for jubilees, and state Rep. Matt Simpson is working with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to provide more information about the parameters set in place for these events. The goal of the effort is to help locals and visitors enjoy the incredible bounty the bay has to offer while protecting Mobile Bay’s marine resources. While creel and size limits must be respected during the jubilee, individuals may use a handheld net or pick up other sea life by hand without a saltwater fishing license.

“I have enjoyed the conversations with Representative Simpson on jubilees and life on the coast and am glad we have legislators that are passionate about the resources we are so richly blessed with in Coastal Alabama,” Conservation Commissioner Chris Blankenship said. “As a longtime coastal resident and the place where I have spent the majority of my career with the department, I look forward to residents and visitors having a great spring and summer of fishing and outdoor recreation on Mobile Bay.”

Simpson said, “Jubilees are a special occurrence unique to our wonderful Bay and are something that has been a part of so many families’ histories and stories for decades here in Baldwin County, so I am thankful and appreciative for Commissioner Blankenship’s hard work and cooperation to help us make sure that residents and visitors alike can enjoy them safely and legally. This is a great example of government helping people without getting in the way, making sure that a legacy event like a jubilee can continue to be enjoyed by everyone.”

Find saltwater fishing information including current limits and public access sites here.

This story originally was published on the SoulGrown website.