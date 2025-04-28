Owners show off electric vehicles in Birmingham and metro Mobile, Alabama

The Tesla Roadster on display at The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham on Saturday drew plenty of attention. (Drive Electric Alabama)

Mark Turner offered an unusual perspective about driving electric during Saturday’s Birmingham Earth Day EV Showcase at The Market at Pepper Place.

Turner has put nearly 110,000 miles on his all-electric Chevrolet Bolt in less than two years as a ride-share driver.

“I have passengers who ask a lot of questions when they realize that they’re riding in an electric vehicle,” he said.

Those questions include where and how often he charges, if or how much money he saves on fuel costs, and the durability and comfort of his car. Turner said he definitely saves on fuel, considering a full charge costs about $9 and gives him 250 miles of range while he largely charges at home.

“I don’t think I’ll ever go back to a gas-powered car,” he said.

Turner answered questions Saturday at Pepper Place, as members of the Birmingham Area Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama filled the parking lot adjacent to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams with EVs from Chevrolet, Dodge, Rivian, Jeep, GMC, Ford, BMW, Porsche, Lucid and Tesla. The EVs on display included full-sized pickups from Chevy, Ford, GMC and Rivian, as well as a Tesla Roadster.

In addition, several car dealerships showcased EVs at the Birmingham event.

“It was fantastic to talk to so many enthusiastic people about EVs today at Pepper Place,” said Logan Justice, a sales representative from Edwards Chevrolet in Birmingham, standing alongside an all-electric Chevy Silverado pickup. “Chevy’s EV lineup features crossovers, SUVs and full-sized pickup trucks, and these vehicles can be perfect for any family or lifestyle. We appreciate the opportunity to take part in this event.”

In metro Mobile, members of the Bay Area Chapter of Drive Electric Alabama had an EV showcase of their own at Chickasabogue Park in Eight Mile, where they also showcased a variety of EV makes and models.

The two EV showcases were designed to allow EV owners to have one-on-one conversations about EV affordability, technology and other topics unique to EVs. In Birmingham, Alabama Power and the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition also set up booths to offer information about EVs and alternative fuel vehicles. ACFC Executive Director Casey Foster displayed his propane-fueled pickup.

Alabama Power offers multiple EV-related incentives to customers, including a $500 rebate for home charger installation and a discount on all residential power between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

“The most trusted source of information about EVs is everyday EV drivers,” said Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition President Michael Staley. “EV showcases give people the chance to see the wide variety of EVs on the market, and conversations with EV owners help them separate fact from fiction and better evaluate whether driving electric might work for them and their family.”

Drive Electric Alabama also sponsored an EV showcase in Fort Payne earlier this month, which featured EV test drives courtesy of Donohoo Chevrolet.