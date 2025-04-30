Alabama Power names Stacey Turner VP of Environmental Affairs

Stacey Turner is the new vice president of Environmental Affairs at Alabama Power. (contributed)

Alabama Power announced on Tuesday that its board of directors has elected Stacey Turner to be the vice president of Environmental Affairs.

Turner’s responsibilities include environmental compliance and strategy, as well as the company’s environmental stewardship programs and operations. The appointment is effective immediately.

Turner previously served as associate general counsel for Environmental Policy and Litigation for Southern Company Services Inc. (SCS). Before joining SCS, she managed a team of lawyers at Georgia Power, serving as lead environmental lawyer and supporting external affairs. Turner began her career at Morris, Manning & Martin law firm in Atlanta.

Turner has a Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan Law School, a master’s degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida.